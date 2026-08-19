Distributed renewable energy (DRE) systems that generate electricity close to the point of consumption are gaining prominence in India. Increasingly, DREs are seen as a long-term driver of rural development, community empowerment, and economic resilience. India is already translating this vision into action in villages and rural regions across the country. More than 60% of India's population resides in rural areas, according to World Bank estimates. With more than 600,000 villages, rural regions will remain central to India's economic growth. Ensuring clean energy can improve rural livelihoods ...

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