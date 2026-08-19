Arcura Medical Properties Selects Yardi's Connected Real Estate Platform for Medical Outpatient Portfolio

European medical outpatient real estate platform adopts cloud technology to streamline operations and optimise tenant engagement

MAINZ, Germany, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcura Medical Properties ("Arcura"), the new TPG-backed European healthcare properties platform focused on medical outpatient real estate, has selected Yardi's cloud platform to streamline operations and support its portfolio across Germany and the Netherlands.

Arcura manages a portfolio of 30 properties across more than 180,000 square metres, serving more than 400 healthcare tenants in key regions including Berlin, Hamburg and The Randstad. To enhance efficiency and centralise operations, the company will implement solutions from the Yardi Commercial Suite, including Yardi Voyager 8. The connected platform will help the company unify property management, tenant engagement, construction oversight, forecasting and procurement workflows in a single system, providing greater visibility across its portfolio and supporting future growth.

"We're excited to partner with Yardi as we continue to strengthen our operational foundation and scale our portfolio," said Simon Betty, CEO at Arcura Medical Properties. "With a connected technology platform, we can improve efficiency, enhance transparency and better support our healthcare tenants, providers and stakeholders."

"We're pleased to welcome Arcura Medical Properties as a strategic client and support its vision for a more connected and efficient operating model," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager at Yardi. "This partnership reflects the continued adoption of Yardi solutions across Europe, as organisations increasingly look for a single solution to provide a strong data foundation to optimise operations and improve decision-making."

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About Arcura Medical Properties

Arcura Medical Properties is a leading European healthcare properties platform focused on the full spectrum of medical outpatient real estate. Arcura owns and manages multi-tenant medical buildings that support providers to deliver clinical and surgical care closer to the community. The platform is built for long-duration performance, combining disciplined acquisition with a standards-led approach to leasing and asset management that helps connect tenants to high-quality, well-located medical outpatient offerings. Learn more at ArcuraProperties.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $306 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and its unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Its teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 10,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.de .

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