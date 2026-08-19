Savaya Group Unveils Zumana, a New Beachfront Destination on Bali's Kuta Coast

From the creators of Asia's No. 1 club, the new 35,000-square-foot destination by Rockwell Group brings together music, art, dining and Bali's iconic sunsets.

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savaya Group, the team behind Savaya Bali, currently ranked the No. 1 club in Asia and No. 5 in the world in DJ Mag's 2026 Top 100 Clubs, announces the opening of Zumana, a new beachfront destination at Sunset Bay Kuta.

Opening August 19, Zumana marks a new chapter for Savaya Group and Kuta. Designed by internationally acclaimed architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the 35,000-square-foot destination brings together music, art, dining and design along one of Bali's most iconic coastlines.

At the center of Zumana stands Zenía, a monumental 10-meter sculpture by multidisciplinary artist Daniel Popper. The work anchors the venue's open-air performance space, while beachfront daybeds, poolside spaces, bars and an open-air dance floor create an environment designed to evolve from relaxed afternoons and sunset gatherings into late-night performances.

"As an Indonesian-founded group, our connection to Bali and its people is deeply personal. Kuta has played an important role in the island's history, and we believe strongly in its next chapter. Zumana was conceived from the ground up for this coastline, bringing together Indonesian spirit with a global perspective across design, music, art and hospitality. We are proud to contribute to the continued evolution of one of Bali's most iconic destinations."

- Nadia Tjahyadikarta, President Director, KAJA Group

"We have always believed deeply in Bali, its people and the culture that makes this island unlike anywhere else in the world. Kuta was one of the places that first introduced Bali to the world, and we believe it has an opportunity to enter an exciting new chapter. With Zumana, we want to be part of that revitalization, honoring the spirit and energy that made Kuta iconic while creating something relevant to Bali today and for the generation ahead."

- Alex Cordova, CEO, Savaya Group

Zumana will celebrate its official Grand Opening Weekend September 25-26, with The Martinez Brothers headlining Friday and Satori performing live Saturday. The weekend introduces a musical identity built around international programming and the natural transition from sunset into night.

Zumana is open daily at Sunset Bay Kuta beginning August 19, 2026.

Tickets and table reservations: ZumanaBali.com

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