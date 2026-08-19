LSP44 Names Robert Zehentbauer Head of Sales, EMEA North

The appointment extends LSP44's EMEA leadership bench as the company builds on a quarter of accelerating growth.

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSP44, the AI-native agent and API infrastructure business for logistics service providers, today announced it has named Robert Zehentbauer Head of Sales, EMEA North. Zehentbauer joins the sales leadership bench LSP44 named in July, extending dedicated regional coverage across Europe alongside Raphaël Hiff, Head of Sales, EMEA South.

The appointment follows a strong first quarter for LSP44, with New ARR accelerating 76% quarter over quarter in Q2 FY27. Read the full results in LSP44's Q2 FY27 momentum release.





Robert Zehentbauer, Head of Sales, EMEA North

Robert Zehentbauer brings more than 15 years of sales leadership experience in logistics and supply chain software, including leadership roles at project44, Blue Yonder, Descartes, and i2 Technologies. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world's top three global logistics service providers, as SVP of Global Key Accounts and Industry Verticals.

Most recently, Robert served as a senior business advisor to software companies across logistics, supply chain, and AI, including Celonis, the global market leader in process intelligence, and HappyRobot, an AI agent platform, where he supported go-to-market efforts across Europe.

"LSP44's global momentum is building because logistics service providers need the same infrastructure and AI agents everywhere they operate. EMEA is a huge part of this growth: it's one of the most complex regions in the world to run freight through, and one of the most important for our LSP customers. Robert has spent his career on both sides of that problem, inside LSPs and advising the AI companies trying to serve them, which is exactly the perspective we need as we bring this API infrastructure and AI agents to more customers in the region."

Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO, LSP44

"In my sales leadership and advisor work, I sat in on deal after deal where an LSP got excited about an AI pitch, then killed it three months in because the vendor didn't understand their business, their data, or their carriers. I heard the same story from 3PLs trying to build it themselves: it worked in the demo, then stalled the moment it hit real operations. LSP44 doesn't have that problem. It already has the data, the context, and AI agents built specifically for LSPs, with a lot more coming. That's why I'm joining."

Robert Zehentbauer, Head of Sales, EMEA North, LSP44

About LSP44

LSP44 is the AI-native agent and API infrastructure business for logistics service providers. Built on the world's largest logistics data graph and carrier network, LSP44 gives 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers the AI agents, carrier infrastructure, and developer capabilities to embed intelligence directly into their own products and workflows. LSP44 is profitable and headquartered in Chicago. Learn more at LSP44.ai.

Media Contact: press@lsp44.ai

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