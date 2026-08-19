A research group in Australia has developed an automated screening method to qualify decommissioned PV modules for second-life applications. The method comprises two main current-voltage (I-V)-based screening steps: quality-control pre-filtering and quantitative module health assessment. "With the rapidly growing number of PV modules being decommissioned, we need scalable ways to identify which panels still have useful life left in them," corresponding author Marco Ernst told pv magazine. "The key novelty is the scale and breadth of our analysis," Ernst added. "We applied a quantitative I-V screening ...

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