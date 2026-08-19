Elevate Acquires Lupl

Elevate expands its software business with the acquisition of Lupl's AI-native legal project management and workflow platform that is built around Claude, Harvey, and Copilot.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Elevate, the expert-led, AI-powered law company, today announced the acquisition of Lupl, the AI-native legal project management and workflow automation platform that helps legal teams manage work, improve visibility, and coordinate matters more effectively.

As lawyers use AI to do more legal work, how that work is managed, and how the AI is orchestrated, is increasingly important. Lupl brings lawyers and AI teammates into one workspace with matter management that works natively in Claude, Harvey, and Copilot.

'This acquisition is an important next step for Elevate's software business', said Liam Brown, Chairman and CEO, Elevate. 'Lupl has built a category-defining platform, a talented team, and a strong customer base that includes some of the world's leading law firms. Together with ELM and ELMA, Lupl advances our vision for automating legal work by connecting teams and data across matters and workflows.'

Launched in 2020, the Lupl platform integrates agentic AI with task management, collaboration, and workflow automation, most recently through a set of capabilities built specifically around Claude. Law firms use Lupl to manage complex legal matters, from cross-border M&A transactions and multi-jurisdictional regulatory projects to high-stakes disputes. The platform supports the full life of a matter, including intake and scoping, planning and budgeting, task and deadline tracking, client collaboration, and progress reporting.

Elevate will develop the platform and extend its reach across Elevate's global customer base of law departments and law firms.

Jeff Green, CEO of Lupl, said: 'Law is changing, and the way legal work gets managed is changing with it. The days of running legal projects on spreadsheets and post-it notes are ending. Joining Elevate gives us the scale, resources, and reach to define what comes next, and to bring it to many more legal teams.'

For enquiries, contact info@elevate.law.

About Elevate

Elevate is the leading expert-led, AI-powered law company. We help law departments and law firms work smarter and faster to achieve better business outcomes. More information at https://elevate.law/.

About Lupl

Lupl is the AI-native legal project management platform, built to help legal teams plan matters, run the work, and see progress in one place. Developed with input from CMS, Cooley, and Rajah & Tann Asia, Lupl helps organizations improve visibility, control, and predictability across legal work. More information at https://www.lupl.com.

SOURCE: Elevate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/elevate-acquires-lupl-1208998