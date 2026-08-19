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WKN: A2QEG7 | ISIN: GB00BKX8NT01 | Ticker-Symbol: MOC
Lang & Schwarz
19.08.26 | 10:01
0,018 Euro
-100,00 % -0,018
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
R8 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
R8 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,03210:01
Dow Jones News
19.08.2026 09:03 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Restoration: R8 Capital Investments plc

DJ Restoration: R8 Capital Investments plc 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Restoration: R8 Capital Investments plc 
19-Aug-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
19/08/2026, 07:30 
 
RESTORATION 
 
R8 Capital Investments plc 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores the securities set out below to the Official List effective from  
19/08/2026, 07:30: 
Security Description                Listing Category            ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid    Equity shares (shell companies)     GB00BKX8NT01   --

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: REN 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 440256 
EQS News ID:  2384920 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2384920&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.