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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 09:00 Uhr
95 Leser
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MacGregor Group AB: MacGregor's Q2 2026 interim report: Strong demand for MacGregor solutions and continued profitability improvement

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE, 19 AUGUST 2026, 9AM CEST

MacGregor's Q2 performance

- MacGregor's second quarter 2026 was characterised by strong order intake in all divisions, and higher profitability was driven by continued disciplined project execution, active cost management, and ongoing progress in the implementation of our Full Ahead strategy.

- Orders received increased by 82 percent compared to Q2 2025 and totalled EUR 351.2 (192.8) million.

- The order book amounted to EUR 1,228.3 (30 June 2025: 1,059.4) million at the end of the period.

- Sales decreased by 4 percent and totalled EUR 207.0 (Q2 2025: 216.0) million.

- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14 percent and amounted to EUR 34.6 (30.4) million, representing 16.7 (14.1) percent of sales.

- Adjusted EBIT increased by 25 percent and amounted to EUR 31.9 (25.4) million, representing 15.4 (11.8) percent of sales. The items affecting comparability are mainly related to compensation for an insurance claim and costs linked to strategic profit acceleration projects and selected restructuring initiatives.

- EBIT increased by 173 percent and amounted to EUR 34.0 (12.5) million representing 16.4 (5.8) percent of sales.

- Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 34.4 (22.4) million.

- The leverage ratio increased to 1.01 following the EUR 119.5 million dividend that was decided at an extraordinary general meeting on 24 April 2026. (31 March 2026: 0.30).

MacGregor's Q1 to Q2 performance

- MacGregor achieved a strong order intake, continued profitability expansion and a solid cash conversion during the first half of 2026.

- Orders received increased by 30 percent from the comparison period and totaled EUR 603.5 (464.3) million.

- The order book amounted to EUR 1,228.3 (30 June 2025: 1,059.4) million at the end of the period.

- Sales increased by 1 percent and amounted to EUR 437.6 (434.5) million.

- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18 percent and amounted to EUR 69.4 (59.0) million, representing 15.9 (13.6) percent of sales.

- Adjusted EBIT increased by 28 percent and totaled EUR 64.0 (50.0) million, representing 14.6 (11.5) percent of sales.

- EBIT increased by 76 percent to EUR 62.4 (35.5) million, representing 14.3 (8.2) percent of sales.

- Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 65.4 (47.8) million.

- The leverage ratio increased to 1.01.

MacGregor's key figures*

MEUR

Q2/26

Q2/25

Change

Q1-Q2/26

Q1-Q2/25

Change

2025

LTM**

Orders received

351.2

192.8

82%

603.5

464.3

30%

835.0

974.1

Order book, end of period

1,228.3

1,059.4

16%

1,228.3

1,059.4

16%

1,059.6

1,228.3

Sales

207.0

216.0

-4%

437.6

434.5

1%

827.6

830.7

Adjusted EBITDA

34.6

30.4

14%

69.4

59.0

18%

113.3

123.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

16.7%

14.1%

15.9%

13.6%

13.7%

14.9%

EBITDA

36.6

27.4

34%

67.9

54.5

25%

93.9

107.3

EBITDA margin, %

17.7%

12.7%

15.5%

12.5%

11.3%

12.9%

Adjusted EBIT

31.9

25.4

25%

64.0

50.0

28%

98.5

112.5

Adjusted EBIT margin, %

15.4%

11.8%

14.6%

11.5%

11.9%

13.5%

EBIT

34.0

12.5

173%

62.4

35.5

76%

69.0

95.9

EBIT margin, %

16.4%

5.8%

14.3%

8.2%

8.3%

11.5 %

Cash flow from operations

34.4

22.4

54%

65.4

47.8

37%

113.0

130.6

Net interest bearing debt, end of period

125.1

125.1

61.6

Leverage ratio

1.01

1.01

0.54

* Based on MacGregor's management reporting as part of Hiab Oyj from 1 January 2025 until 31 July 2025 and based on the consolidated accounts of the group from August 2025. All figures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
** The figures for 2025 are based on management reporting while the figures from 1 January 2026 are based on IFRS.

MacGregor CEO Jonas Gustavsson:

"The second quarter of 2026 was characterised by continued strong demand for MacGregor's solutions, resulting in a record-high order intake of EUR 351.2 million. This represents an 82% increase year-on-year, supported by strong sales execution and demand. The high order intake was broad-based across all divisions. It further strengthened our order book, which reached EUR 1,228 million at the end of Q2 2026, providing continued good visibility for the years ahead.

Sales for the quarter, EUR 207.0 million, were slightly lower than in the comparison period the year before, reflecting customer delivery schedules and business mix.

At the same time, we improved our profitability margins and increased profit. Our adjusted EBIT increased by 25 percent to EUR 31.9 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 15.4 percent, a significant improvement of 3.6 percentage points from the comparison period. The improved performance was driven by continued disciplined project execution, active cost management, and ongoing progress in the implementation of our Full Ahead strategy.

Having maintained strong momentum during the first half of the year, we enter the second half with confidence and remain fully committed to executing our strategy with the same focus and determination."

The interim report for the period July-September 2026 will be published on 18 November 2026.

Please find the full interim report attached.

This is information that MacGregor Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9am CEST on 19 August 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Joakim Andersson, CFO, MacGregor, tel. +46 706126124
Kirsi Varkemaa, Communications Director, MacGregor, tel. +358 505222600

About MacGregor
MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.
MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.
In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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