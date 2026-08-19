The world's largest automotive glass manufacturer, Fuyao Group, has confirmed that it has developed solar sunroof glass incorporating photovoltaic cells and has the capability to manufacture the product at scale, following earlier reports linking the technology to BYD vehicles. Fuyao said the product embeds solar cells within laminated automotive glass, allowing sunlight to be converted into electricity for auxiliary vehicle loads. The company describes the technology as a "solar sunroof," rather than a photovoltaic system covering the entire vehicle roof. According to Fuyao's official product ...

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