Freyr Energy has launched a new range of single-phase solar inverters for residential rooftop applications in India. Available in 3 kW and 5 kW variants, the inverters use silicon carbide (SiC) technology and include digital monitoring features. The inverters were developed by Freyr Energy and manufactured by Zenergize, an EV charging and renewable energy solutions manufacturing company. According to Freyr Energy, the inverters have a maximum conversion efficiency of 97.8%, enabling homeowners to maximize solar energy generation, improve overall system performance and reduce operational losses. ...

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