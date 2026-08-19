Invest Qatar, the country's Investment Promotion Agency, and Media City Qatar will participate at Gamescom 2026 through the "Qatar Pavilion", highlighting Qatar's growing role as a regional hub for game development, digital content and esports.

Held annually in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom, a leading global event, brings together developers, publishers, investors and creators. Qatar's participation reflects its focus on building a competitive, innovation-led ecosystem for gaming and interactive media.

Mohammed Al Mulla, Head of Investment Development, Invest Qatar, said: "Gamescom provides a key platform to connect with global gaming leaders and highlight emerging opportunities across Qatar and the wider Middle East. We are focused on enabling companies to enter and scale in a high-growth market through a business environment designed for innovation and long-term success."

Dr. Fahad Abdulla Al Hajri, Business Development Manager, Media City Qatar, said: "Gaming is becoming one of the defining sectors of the global media industry, bringing together storytelling, technology, creativity and community in new ways. Gamescom convenes the global gaming community to exchange ideas, build partnerships and explore what's next for the industry. It is an opportunity to connect the region's gaming ecosystem with global partners, opening new pathways for collaboration, investment and growth while advancing Qatar as a hub for the future of gaming."

The Middle East is emerging as a compelling gaming market, driven by high engagement, mobile-first behaviour and growing demand for culturally relevant content. The Arabic-speaking market represents an untapped opportunity, with more than 400 million Arabic speakers globally, yet Arabic content remains limited across global digital platforms.

Qatar offers companies a gateway to this opportunity, enabling them to localise content, develop original intellectual property and reach a young, engaged audience. Through the Qatar pavilion, companies can explore a business-friendly environment offering 100% foreign ownership, fast-track licensing, zero personal tax, incentives and a world-class digital infrastructure, with 100% internet penetration, supported by strong global connectivity.

The pavilion will also feature success stories through the participation of six Qatar-based companies: COREGAME Studios, developer of Khawi and Beyond Solar; Mezan Studios, developer of Nightscape; Digital Dunes, publisher of Project Soccer Legends; Digit Ink, a mobile game and animation studio; SekGames, a mobile game studio and publisher with over 10 million downloads worldwideand Tawar Games, developer of the action-platformer game Jumbo!.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819090600/en/

Contacts:

Kamal Hassan

Invest Qatar

news@invest.qa