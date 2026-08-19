Guide Launches MobIR 3.0, Bringing Professional-Grade Thermal Imaging to Smartphones

WUHAN, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging technology, announced the launch of MobIR 3.0, a new-generation dual-vision thermal camera compatible for iOS & Android smartphones. Powered by Guide's ApexVision Ultra-Clarity Imaging Technology(NETD=15mK), MobIR 3.0 captures subtle temperature differences and fine details. Its dual-vision capability helps users quickly locate hotspots, while a built-in AI Assistant provides intelligent guidance for a next-level inspection experience. Combining professional-grade thermal imaging capabilities with smartphone portability, MobIR 3.0 enables faster, smarter, and more efficient inspections anytime, anywhere.

MobIR 3.0 series includes three models, all equipped with Real Time Super Resolution technology to enhance thermal image clarity and reveal more details:

ES2+ Dual-Vision: 256×192 enhanced to 512×384 , with an 800×600 visible light camera.

256×192 enhanced to , with an 800×600 visible light camera. ES2 Single-Vision: 256×192 enhanced to 512×384 .

256×192 enhanced to . ES1 Single-Vision: 120×90 enhanced to 480×360.

Key features of MobIR 3.0 include:

Ultra-Clarity Imaging: Guide's ApexVision technology delivers = 15mK NETD and it's able to visualize subtle temperature variations as small as 0.015°C and identify potential thermal anomalies.

Guide's ApexVision technology delivers = and it's able to visualize subtle temperature variations as small as and identify potential thermal anomalies. Dual-Vision Fusion: The ES2+ model combines synchronized thermal and visible imaging with IR, VIS, PIP, and MIF image modes , making it easier to locate where the problem is.

The ES2+ model combines synchronized thermal and visible imaging with , making it easier to locate where the problem is. Plug-and-Play: USB-C compatible across iOS and Android smartphones enables direct access to thermal imaging without device limits, while a 5-second startup allows users to inspect quickly.

enables direct access to thermal imaging without device limits, while a allows users to inspect quickly. Professional Inspection Performance: Class-leading -20°C to 550°C temperature measurement range , ±2°C accuracy (comparable to professional handheld thermal cameras), and 56° × 42° wide field of view (quickly inspect larger-scale targets) support building and HVAC inspection, electrical troubleshooting, automotive diagnostics, PCBA inspection, and outdoor applications.

Class-leading , (comparable to professional handheld thermal cameras), and (quickly inspect larger-scale targets) support building and HVAC inspection, electrical troubleshooting, automotive diagnostics, PCBA inspection, and outdoor applications. Rugged Design: An aerospace-grade metal housing, 2-meter drop resistance, and IP54-rated protection against dust and water provide durability for demanding inspection environments.

Powered by the FocusIR App, MobIR 3.0 transforms a smartphone into a mobile thermal imaging workstation, providing professional imaging, temperature measurement, analysis, and workflow tools. A built-in multilingual AI Assistant offers step-by-step inspection guidance, helping both first-time users and experienced professionals work more efficiently.

MobIR 3.0 reflects Guide's commitment to democratizing professional thermal imaging technology. By integrating industrial-grade precision with smartphone-based mobility and ease of use, the new series makes high-performance thermal inspection more portable, accessible, and practical for daily on-site diagnostics, bridging the gap between professional infrared capabilities and widespread application.

For more product information, please visit: https://www.guideir.com/products/mobile-accessories

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