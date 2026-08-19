Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

D-Link Corporation: D-Link Expands DAP-E3620 Series BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise Access Point

Deliver Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity for Modern Enterprise Environments

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking and connectivity solutions, today announced the DAP-E3620 Series, a new family of BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise Access Points designed to deliver secure, reliable, and high-performance wireless connectivity for modern business environments. Paired with D-Link's DMS-1250 Series 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switches, the DAP-E3620 Series access points provide a complete end-to-end networking solution that maximizes Wi-Fi 7 performance. Together, they eliminate network bottlenecks, simplify power and connectivity through PoE, and deliver the bandwidth needed for latency-sensitive applications, high-density deployments, and next-generation enterprise networks.

The portfolio includes the ceiling-mount DAP-E3620, wall-plate DAP-E3620W, and outdoor DAP-E3620OU, offering flexible deployment across a wide range of business environments. Paired with D-Link's 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switches, the DAP-E3620 Series delivers a scalable, secure, and centrally managed enterprise networking solution.

Featuring dual-band BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 with Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 4K-QAM, and Multi-RU, the DAP-E3620 Series maximizes wireless performance and low-latency connectivity for cloud applications, video conferencing, IoT, and modern enterprise deployments.

Key Highlights

  • BE3600 dual-band Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast enterprise wireless connectivity
  • Pairs with D-Link 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit PoE Switches for end-to-end Wi-Fi 7 networking
  • Ceiling-mount DAP-E3620 for offices, classrooms, and enterprise spaces
  • Wall-plate DAP-E3620W for hotels, dormitories, healthcare, and MDUs
  • Outdoor DAP-E3620OU for campuses, public venues, and outdoor coverage
  • Enterprise-grade security with advanced authentication and network segmentation
  • Centralized cloud management for simplified deployment and monitoring
  • Flexible mounting options for seamless indoor and outdoor installation
  • Fast roaming with low-latency performance for uninterrupted connectivity

Built for Every Business Environment:

Hospitality

Purpose-built for hotels, resorts, and guest accommodations, the DAP-E3620W Wall-Plate Access Point delivers high-speed Wi-Fi 7 connectivity directly to each room while maintaining a clean and discreet installation. Integrated with the DMS-1250-10SP 10-port smart managed PoE switch, it gives a complete hospitality networking solution with multi-gigabit performance, seamless PoE deployment, and secure connectivity for smart TVs, IP phones, workstations, and other in-room devices.

Education

Designed for classrooms, lecture halls, libraries, and campus common areas, the DAP-E3620 Ceiling Mount Access Point, paired with the D-Link DMS-1250-12TP 12-port smart managed PoE switch, delivers high-speed Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and reliable PoE deployment for high-density learning environments. While centralized management simplifies network administration across multiple buildings and campuses.

Enterprise

The DAP-E3620 Series delivers seamless Wi-Fi 7 connectivity across modern workplaces, including offices, meeting rooms, collaborative spaces, campuses, and outdoor environments. Paired with the D-Link DMS-1250-18P 18-port smart managed PoE switch provides high-speed wired backhaul and reliable PoE connectivity to ensure consistent, high-performance networking across the entire organization.

Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs)

Ideal for apartments, student housing, and residential communities, the DAP-E3620W Wall-Plate Access Point provides dedicated high-performance Wi-Fi 7 connectivity within each unit. Its compact design and integrated DMS-1250-28P 28-port smart managed PoE switch support wired and wireless connectivity, while advanced security and traffic isolation help ensure privacy and reliable connectivity for every resident.

Nuclias on-premises hardware controller, software controller and Nuclias Unity cloud management provide centralized network management, enabling IT teams to efficiently monitor, configure, and maintain their entire infrastructure from a single platform. Backed by D-Link's proven engineering expertise, these solutions deliver a flexible foundation for secure, scalable, and future-ready networks. As organizations embrace hybrid work, smart buildings, and digital transformation, D-Link continues to advance intelligent connectivity that empowers innovation and brings its vision of "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities" to life.

Global Contact

For more information, deployment inquiries or demo requests, please visit www.dlink.com/en/for-business/wireless-ap/enterprise-access-point, www.dlink.com/en/for-business/switching/poe-switches or contact a local D-Link representative for further assistance.

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/d-link-expands-dap-e3620-series-be3600-wi-fi-7-enterprise-access-point-302854844.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.