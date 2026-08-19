D-Link Corporation: D-Link Expands DAP-E3620 Series BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise Access Point

Deliver Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity for Modern Enterprise Environments

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking and connectivity solutions, today announced the DAP-E3620 Series, a new family of BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise Access Points designed to deliver secure, reliable, and high-performance wireless connectivity for modern business environments. Paired with D-Link's DMS-1250 Series 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switches, the DAP-E3620 Series access points provide a complete end-to-end networking solution that maximizes Wi-Fi 7 performance. Together, they eliminate network bottlenecks, simplify power and connectivity through PoE, and deliver the bandwidth needed for latency-sensitive applications, high-density deployments, and next-generation enterprise networks.

The portfolio includes the ceiling-mount DAP-E3620, wall-plate DAP-E3620W, and outdoor DAP-E3620OU, offering flexible deployment across a wide range of business environments. Paired with D-Link's 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switches, the DAP-E3620 Series delivers a scalable, secure, and centrally managed enterprise networking solution.

Featuring dual-band BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 with Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 4K-QAM, and Multi-RU, the DAP-E3620 Series maximizes wireless performance and low-latency connectivity for cloud applications, video conferencing, IoT, and modern enterprise deployments.

Key Highlights

BE3600 dual-band Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast enterprise wireless connectivity

Pairs with D-Link 2.5Gbps Multi-Gigabit PoE Switches for end-to-end Wi-Fi 7 networking

Ceiling-mount DAP-E3620 for offices, classrooms, and enterprise spaces

Wall-plate DAP-E3620W for hotels, dormitories, healthcare, and MDUs

Outdoor DAP-E3620OU for campuses, public venues, and outdoor coverage

Enterprise-grade security with advanced authentication and network segmentation

Centralized cloud management for simplified deployment and monitoring

Flexible mounting options for seamless indoor and outdoor installation

Fast roaming with low-latency performance for uninterrupted connectivity

Built for Every Business Environment:

Hospitality

Purpose-built for hotels, resorts, and guest accommodations, the DAP-E3620W Wall-Plate Access Point delivers high-speed Wi-Fi 7 connectivity directly to each room while maintaining a clean and discreet installation. Integrated with the DMS-1250-10SP 10-port smart managed PoE switch, it gives a complete hospitality networking solution with multi-gigabit performance, seamless PoE deployment, and secure connectivity for smart TVs, IP phones, workstations, and other in-room devices.

Education

Designed for classrooms, lecture halls, libraries, and campus common areas, the DAP-E3620 Ceiling Mount Access Point, paired with the D-Link DMS-1250-12TP 12-port smart managed PoE switch, delivers high-speed Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and reliable PoE deployment for high-density learning environments. While centralized management simplifies network administration across multiple buildings and campuses.

Enterprise

The DAP-E3620 Series delivers seamless Wi-Fi 7 connectivity across modern workplaces, including offices, meeting rooms, collaborative spaces, campuses, and outdoor environments. Paired with the D-Link DMS-1250-18P 18-port smart managed PoE switch provides high-speed wired backhaul and reliable PoE connectivity to ensure consistent, high-performance networking across the entire organization.

Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs)

Ideal for apartments, student housing, and residential communities, the DAP-E3620W Wall-Plate Access Point provides dedicated high-performance Wi-Fi 7 connectivity within each unit. Its compact design and integrated DMS-1250-28P 28-port smart managed PoE switch support wired and wireless connectivity, while advanced security and traffic isolation help ensure privacy and reliable connectivity for every resident.

Nuclias on-premises hardware controller, software controller and Nuclias Unity cloud management provide centralized network management, enabling IT teams to efficiently monitor, configure, and maintain their entire infrastructure from a single platform. Backed by D-Link's proven engineering expertise, these solutions deliver a flexible foundation for secure, scalable, and future-ready networks. As organizations embrace hybrid work, smart buildings, and digital transformation, D-Link continues to advance intelligent connectivity that empowers innovation and brings its vision of "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities" to life.

Global Contact

For more information, deployment inquiries or demo requests, please visit www.dlink.com/en/for-business/wireless-ap/enterprise-access-point, www.dlink.com/en/for-business/switching/poe-switches or contact a local D-Link representative for further assistance.

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

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