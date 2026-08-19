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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
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AUTOCRYPT Wins DEF CON 34 Automotive Hacking Competition, Ranking First Among 83 Teams

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading Physical AI security solutions provider, announced that its Red Team won first place at the Car Hacking Village CTF, held from August 7 to 9 at DEF CON 34 in Las Vegas, one of the world's leading cybersecurity and hacking conferences. Competing against 83 teams, AUTOCRYPT became the first team to complete all challenges, securing first place within 25 hours of the 50-hour competition.

Held at DEF CON since 2015, the Car Hacking Village CTF is an international hacking competition focused on automotive cybersecurity. The competition tests practical automotive hacking and cybersecurity capabilities through security challenges involving real-world automotive environments, ranging from electronic control units (ECUs) and embedded boards to actual vehicles.

Leveraging its proprietary AI-powered security analysis platform, AUTOCRYPT's security researchers utilized multiple AI agents to simultaneously identify vulnerabilities and analyze potential attack vectors, while reviewing the findings and determining the next course of action. This human-AI collaboration combines AI's ability to rapidly process large volumes of information with the experience and judgment of security researchers.

"Winning the Car Hacking Village CTF reflects our cybersecurity expertise and hands-on experience across cryptography and vehicle environments," said Duksoo Kim, Cofounder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "As the cybersecurity landscape increasingly incorporates autonomous AI agents, this achievement demonstrates how we can effectively combine AI-driven analysis with expert judgement, a pivotal approach in today's evolving threat landscape."

Moving forward, AUTOCRYPT plans to further advance its human-AI collaborative capabilities for application across customer-facing security services, including vehicle vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, helping customers identify and respond to emerging threats faster.

To learn more, visit autocrypt.io

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is a leading provider of Physical AI security solutions protecting autonomous and connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, robotics, defense, and bio-healthcare systems. Built on expertise in automotive cybersecurity engineering, penetration testing, security validation, and consulting, AUTOCRYPT delivers end-to-end cybersecurity across the system lifecycle. As the only designated automotive cybersecurity Technical Service (TS) provider in the Asia-Pacific region, the company supports OEMs and suppliers from vehicle development through post-production while enabling compliance with global standards. Today, the company is extending trusted security across vehicles, communications, and connected services to help shape the future of Physical AI security.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autocrypt-wins-def-con-34-automotive-hacking-competition-ranking-first-among-83-teams-302854766.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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