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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
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DomoAI Launches Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3 in Omni Reference for Long-Form Character Storytelling and Music Video Creation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DomoAI today launched Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3 in Omni Reference, giving creators two ways to build longer projects around the same character: scene-by-scene storytelling and music-led performance.

Seedance 2.5 is aimed at a problem familiar to anyone making an animated series or motion comic. A character may look right in one shot, then change face, clothing, or proportions in the next. Omni Reference lets creators carry the same visual references across scenes, using up to 30 images, 10 video clips, 10 audio files, and first and last frames to guide the result.

Japanese creator JPN GIRL recently used the workflow to make an 80-second AI short film in DomoAI. The film was assembled from multiple generated shots, showing how a creator can move beyond isolated clips and build a continuous scene with recurring characters.

MiniMax H3 takes the same idea into music video production. Creators can combine a song with up to nine image references, three videos, and three audio files. The audio helps guide timing, rhythm, vocal performance, and movement, while the visual references establish who the character is and how the shot should feel.

MiniMax H3 generates individual clips between four and 15 seconds in 768P or up to 2K. Those clips can then be arranged around verses, choruses, and other cut points rather than treating a full music video as a single generation.

Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3 are available now in Omni Reference at domoai.app. New users can try one Omni Reference Feature at no cost. Watch JPN GIRL's 80-second short-film workflow.

About DomoAI

DomoAI is an anime and manga AI video platform. Creators animate character art, stylize footage, and upscale visual content in one workflow, with anime-first models and more than 50 visual styles. DomoAI ranked No. 7 among AI products on Discord by invite traffic in Andreessen Horowitz's Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps report.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/domoai-launches-seedance-2-5-and-minimax-h3-in-omni-reference-for-long-form-character-storytelling-and-music-video-creation-302855004.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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