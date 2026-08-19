Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Interim report Q2 2026 - HEEALING1 Fully Enrolled - Topline Results Expected in Q4 2026

"Enrollment in our first Phase III trial, HEEALING1, is now completed as planned, and we are entering the final step before readout, expected in the fourth quarter of this year. With a robust clinical program and strong prior clinical data, we are well positioned ahead of a milestone that could define the next chapter in Cinclus Pharma's development.", said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

Financial summary, April - June 2026

» Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,766 (34,095).

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -95,031 (-45,906).

» The result for the period was TSEK -78,762 (-48,450) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -1.69 (-1.04) SEK.

» Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK -91,353 (62,610).

» Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 387,916 (487,254).



Financial summary, January - June 2026

» Net sales amounted to TSEK 11,802 (34,095).

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -185,885 (-93,425).

» The result for the period was TSEK -167,529 (-82,122) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -3.60 (-2.22) SEK.

» Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK -104,065 (20,477).

» Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 387,916 (487,254).



Significant events during the period April - June 2026

» Cinclus Pharma announced on June 3 that the last patient had been screened in the Phase III HEEALING1 Study.

» On April 16, Cinclus Pharma's annual report for 2025 was published, along with the notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2026.



Significant events after the end of the period

» Cinclus Pharma announced that the enrollment target for the Phase III HEEALING1 study had been achieved. A total of 521 patients were randomized as of July 2, exceeding the protocol specified target of 501 patients.



Presentation of the interim report

A webcast will be held on August 19, 2026, at 10:00 CET via Inderes. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://cinclus-pharma.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cinclus-pharma/q2-report-2026/dial-in

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.

This information is information that Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 08:00 CEST.