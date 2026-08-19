KAYAK SOFTWARE (UK) LIMITED: Travelling during 'Shoulder Season' could save Brits over a quarter on airfares

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from KAYAK shows flying abroad this September and October costs on average 26% less than during the July-August peak, making 'shoulder season' a smart window for UK travellers to escape the crowds without overspending.

KAYAK's Shoulder Season Savings Guide reveals the ten countries with the steepest price drops compared to summer 2026, with the majority being short-haul destinations well suited to a quick European break. Albania tops the list at £111, a 52% drop, followed by Romania (£123, -47%) and Bulgaria (£146, -43%). Other big fallers include Sweden, Algeria, Norway, Poland, Tunisia, Barbados and Ghana.

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK's UK Travel Expert, says: "It's easy to assume the best deals only come around in the depths of winter, but our data proves some of the biggest savings of the year are hiding in plain sight, shortly after the hotter summer months."

The data also points to a rise in island getaways once summer crowds have thinned. Six of the ten fastest-growing shoulder season destinations (Paphos, Luqa, Chania, Arrecife, Palermo and Rhodes) are Mediterranean island or coastal spots. Paphos leads the pack with a 129% search jump and prices down 14% compared to peak summer, while Luqa follows close behind with a 92% search increase. Palermo, meanwhile, has seen searches rise 72% with fares holding flat year-on-year.

Longer-haul destinations are drawing plenty of interest too, with Cape Town searches up 72% alongside a 32% drop in fares, and Seoul seeing a 70% rise in searches paired with 16% cheaper flights. Kathmandu and Dubai also feature among the trending routes for those looking further afield.

Mumford adds: "Whether taking advantage of lower fares to tick long-haul trips off your list or extending the summer with a Mediterranean escape, travelling during the shoulder season can be a smart move, often offering fewer crowds, better prices and greater flexibility to enjoy the kind of break people want."

For more tips on shoulder season savings, visit KAYAK's guide here .

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.

clewis@kayak.com