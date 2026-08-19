Jyske Bank: Interim Financial Report H1 2026

In connection with the publication of Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report H1 2026, Lars Mørch, CEO and Member of the Executive Board states:

"Jyske Bank has delivered its highest-ever Q2 earnings per share. We maintained our leading position in Private Banking for the 11th consecutive year, further improved our customer offering with the launch of Jyske Frihed, and saw strong engagement from both customers and employees. This provides a solid foundation for continued progress.

The financial performance in the first half of 2026 reflects earnings per share of DKK 39, including a record-high Q2 EPS of DKK 22, and continued momentum in business volumes. Performance was supported by underlying income growth and disciplined cost management, while credit quality remained strong.

The Danish economy remains fundamentally strong, supported by high employment and generally solid household finances, although the outlook is influenced by geopolitical uncertainty. Inflation has been affected by developments in energy prices, but the broader impact on price dynamics remains contained for now. Our customers' financial situation is generally robust, and we are well positioned to support them.

Strategic momentum and strengthened market position

Jyske Bank continued to develop the business in the first half of 2026, supported by continued execution of the Group strategy "Potential for more".

The period included further initiatives to strengthen customer development, advisory capabilities and visibility in the market, including continued work with new meeting concepts, digital sales initiatives and the roll-out of the new brand platform across both personal and business customers.



Further improved customer offering

The customer offering was further strengthened in the first half of 2026, including the launch of Jyske Frihed, providing increased customer flexibility within housing finance. In a competitive housing market, Jyske Bank maintained a strong position and continued to deliver customer value through competitive terms and high-quality advisory services.

Advancing technology and scaling AI capabilities

Technology and AI capabilities were further developed, including the rollout of an AI assistant supporting advisory services and initiatives to scale selected AI solutions and strengthen data and platform foundations.

Jyske Bank has joined the European Qivalis stablecoin consortium that will provide ongoing insight into market opportunities and the future of financial infrastructure.

An Advisory Board with three leading international experts has been established with the aim of giving advice and strategic guidance to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board on digitalization, AI and data-driven banking. Bart Leurs, Jeni Mundy and Pelle Sommansson bring complementary competencies across financial institutions, regulated industries and digital business models.

Strong customer relationships and an attractive workplace

Jyske Bank sustained strong customer relationships across personal, business and Private Banking segments, including its leading position in Private Banking and recognition as "Best in Private Banking" by Voxmeter for the 11th consecutive year.

Jyske Bank also strengthened its position as an attractive workplace. The number of applicants increased by 60% in 2025, while a record number applications were received for the 2026 graduate programme. In Universum's 2026 ranking among business students in Denmark, Jyske Bank advanced 11 places to 13th.

EPS of DKK 39 in H1 2026

Earnings per share amounted to DKK 39 in H1 2026, on a par with the record-high level achieved in the same period of 2025. Underlying performance continued to reflect solid business momentum, supported by healthy activity levels, disciplined cost management and strong credit quality.

Core income declined by 2% year-on-year to DKK 6,390m, primarily reflecting lower average short-term interest rates, partly offset by higher volumes and an increase in net fee and commission income, supported by higher income from asset management as well as pension and insurance activities.

Core expenses decreased by 2% y/y to DKK 3,128m in H1 2026. Adjusted for a one-off cost of DKK 60m in H1 2025, underlying expenses were broadly unchanged, as sector-wide salary adjustments and inflation were offset by continued efficiency measures and fewer full-time employees.



Loan impairment charges remained at a low level of DKK 40m, despite increasing post-model adjustments by DKK 127m to DKK 1.8bn in response to elevated geopolitical uncertainty. Credit quality remained solid with a record-low share of stage 3 exposures.



The capital position remained robust. At the end of H1 2026, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio amounted to 15.7%, while the total capital ratio amounted to 21.0%, providing a solid buffer above regulatory requirements."

Webcast and conference call

Jyske Bank will host a conference call in English targeting investors and analysts today at 11.00 a.m. CEST (link). Conference call and presentation will be available via jyskebank.com/investorrelations.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact:

Lars Mørch, CEO and Member of the Executive Board, tel. +45 89 89 20 01

Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42