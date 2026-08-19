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WKN: A2P46G | ISIN: SE0014428512 | Ticker-Symbol: 4P41
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 10:06
4,498 Euro
+29,10 % +1,014
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGICAL SCIENCE SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGICAL SCIENCE SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4924,49810:07
4,4924,49810:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
58 Leser
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Surgical Science Sweden AB: Interim report January-June 2026: Strong license revenue and improved profitability

Second quarter 2026 (April-June)

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 254.5 (209.2) million, an increase of 22 percent compared with the corresponding period in the preceding year. Calculated in local currencies, sales increased by 25 percent.
  • License revenue amounted to SEK 84.8 (58.9) million and accounted for 33 (28) percent of net sales. The revenue loss for 2026 is assessed to be less than the range of SEK 60-90 million indicated after the cancellation by Intuitive of the previous Memorandum of Understanding.
  • The gross margin was 69 (65) percent.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 32.7 (-22.4) million.
  • Net profit amounted to SEK 20.8 (-20.1) million, corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.41 (-0.39).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 15.3 (16.2) million. As at June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 658.4 (610.2) million.

First half of 2026 (January - June)

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 490.0 (459.8) million, an increase of 7 percent compared with the corresponding period in the preceding year. Calculated in local currencies, sales increased by 11 percent.
  • License revenue amounted to SEK 152.4 (142.7) million and accounted for 31 (31) percent of net sales.
  • The gross margin was 68 (67) percent.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 55.6 (1.5) million.
  • Net profit amounted to SEK 39.5 (13.2) million, corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.77 (0.26).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 80.6 (11.3) million.

Gothenburg, Sweden, August 19, 2026
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

This report, in its entirety, is available through the attachment or via:
https://surgicalscience.com/investor-relations/press-releases
https://surgicalscience.com/aktien/financial-report

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the interim report. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Englund, CEO
Telephone: +46-70-916 16 81
E-mail: tom.englund@surgicalscience.com

Anna Ahlberg, CFO
Telephone: +46-70-855 38 35
E-mail: anna.ahlberg@surgicalscience.com

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company's virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room - enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Also, Surgical Science partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge.

Surgical Science has approximately 320 employees. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has operations in Tel Aviv, Israel; Stockholm, Sweden; Cleveland, US; Cardiff, UK; and Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China. Through sales offices in these markets and a global network of distributors, Surgical Science maintains a presence in most markets. Shares in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm, Sweden. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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