Ambea AB: Strong commitment to Nordic care

Ambea's interim report January-June 2026:

Ambea reports a strong second quarter of 2026, with continued growth, improved profitability, and strong cash generation. Earnings were driven by factors including higher occupancy, operational improvements, and continued expansion in the Nordic region. During the quarter, Ambea also announced a recommended public offer to acquire the care company Humana, with the aim of creating an even stronger Nordic care provider.

Comment from Mark Jensen, President and CEO of Ambea:

"The need for high-quality care and increased capacity in Nordic societies continues to grow. We are pleased that, once again in the second quarter of the year, we opened new care units and signed agreements for future care places in every country and business area. It is important for us to be a trusted partner to our clients, to step up and contribute when more people need care, in the right geographical locations and with consistently high quality. Our commitment to Nordic care is unwavering", says Mark Jensen.

At the end of June, Ambea announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Humana.

"We see a combination of Ambea and Humana as an opportunity to create an even stronger Nordic care provider, with greater scope to invest in quality, innovation and skills development", says Mark Jensen.

Broad-based progress:

In Sweden, Nytida continued to develop positively, supported by stable, high occupancy. Nytida opened new care units comprising a total of 42 places and signed lease agreements for 82 new places.

During the quarter, Vardaga continued to increase occupancy at new units and also signed a lease agreement for a new nursing home comprising a total of 80 places.

In Norway, operational improvements at Stendi, among other factors, contributed to a strong result. Stendi opened 28 new places and signed lease agreements for nine places.

In Finland, Validia completed its third acquisition in our new care segment for children and youth. Validia also signed lease agreements for 21 new places.

In Denmark, we improved earnings again during the quarter through higher occupancy and sound operational control. Altiden signed lease agreements for 125 new places, of which 88 relate to a new nursing home scheduled to open in 2028.

Second quarter, April-June:

Net sales increased by 7 per cent to SEK 4,387 million (4,088). Organic growth was 4 per cent, acquired growth was 2 per cent, and the currency effect was 1 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA, which excludes items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 397 million (311), corresponding to a margin of 9.0 per cent (7.6).

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -19 million (-25) and related to integration costs in connection with the public offer for Humana. The previous year was charged with items affecting comparability of SEK 25 million relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Validia in Finland.

EBITA amounted to SEK 378 million (286), corresponding to a margin of 8.6 per cent (7.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 353 million (274).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.13 (1.13) before dilution and SEK 2.13 (1.13) after dilution.

Interim period, January-June:

Net sales increased by 11 per cent to SEK 8,607 million (7,732). Organic growth was 4 per cent and acquired growth was 7 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA, which excludes items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 777 million (618), corresponding to a margin of 9.0 per cent (8.0).

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -19 million (-55) and related to transaction costs attributable to the public offer for Humana.

The previous year was charged with items affecting comparability of SEK 55 million relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Validia.

EBITA amounted to SEK 758 million (563), corresponding to a margin of 8.8 per cent (7.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 707 million (538).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.13 (2.53) before dilution and SEK 4.13 (2.53) after dilution.

Webcast/telephone conference

A presentation for the financial market, with the possibility to participate by phone, will be held today at 10.00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be available as a webcast at www.ambea.se or via the direct link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jnki4be5

Registration for the telephone conference

To participate in the conference call, please register before the call using this link. Registration opens one week before the event. Upon registration, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique personal PIN. To ensure that your connection to the conference call works, please dial in ten minutes before the conference call is due to start.

The quarterly report and related presentation will be available at:

https://ambea.com/investor-relations/reports/reports-and-presentations

This disclosure contains information that Ambea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-08-2026 07:00 CET.

For more information, contact:

Benno Eliasson, CFO

E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Niklas Ahlgren, head of media relations

Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501

E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the leading competence-based care company in the Nordics. Ambea has over 41,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 18,000 care receivers in our more than 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.