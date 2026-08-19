Enad Global 7 AB: Enad Global 7 completes acquisition of Cold Iron

Enad Global 7 ("EG7") today announces that the previously announced transaction involving Cold Iron Studios, LLC ("Cold Iron") has been completed. The transaction has been structured as an asset purchase, with Daybreak Game Company LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of EG7, acquiring the assets and contractual rights relating to Cold Iron's business.

Cold Iron is the developer of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a cooperative third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. The game has sold more than 3.5 million units to date and has established a strong foundation for the franchise.

Through the transaction, EG7 acquires the assets and rights relating to Cold Iron's business, including intellectual property, contracts, technology and development assets. The transaction also transfers to Daybreak all Cold Iron staff and the license governing the game's use of the Alien franchise IP in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. To be able to fully adjust the commercial arrangement, for the benefit of all shareholders in EG7 and in accordance with previous communication, some other assets will remain with Cold Iron. The new commercial terms between Daybreak and Cold Iron, as presented at the AGM, have been reflected in an amended publishing agreement.

The transaction will give EG7 greater control over investment decisions and strengthen the commercial and strategic alignment between Cold Iron's development roadmap and EG7's core strategic objectives. Furthermore, the Transaction aligns ownership and economic interests within the Group and its shareholders by simplifying the current structure related to Cold Iron. The transaction aims to align EG7's incentives with key stakeholders while enhancing governance and transparency.

The purchase price for the acquired assets amounts to USD 3.0 million, less agreed transaction expenses, together with the assumption of certain agreed liabilities.

In connection with the transaction, the existing publishing agreement for Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 has also been amended to reflect the new transaction and operating structure. The amended agreement provides EG7 with a first-out recoupment of its eligible development, publishing and commercialization costs, followed by a profit-sharing structure as previously communicated. For further details on the transaction, see press release from April 8, 2026, here.



The completion of the transaction follows the approval by EG7's Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2026.



Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acts as financial advisor and Baker McKenzie acts as legal advisor to EG7 in relation to the Transaction.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7