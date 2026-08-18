Rocket Lab Corporation: Space Force Selects Rocket Lab For Space Data Network Consortium, Awarded $12M in Contracts to Support Global Military Communications Network

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced its onboarding into the U.S. Space Force's Space Data Network (SDN) Consortium, expanding vendor diversity for the Space Data Network Backbone (SDN-B), a key initiative to develop a secure, high-speed global satellite communications network for military operations. In addition, Rocket Lab has also been competitively awarded two delivery orders totaling a combined value of $12 million to support the SDN-B program to demonstrate interoperability of secure optical communications in space.

The SDN Consortium, managed by the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command, brings together industry leaders to design and deploy a resilient satellite communications architecture. This network will enable secure, real-time global communications to support the U.S. military's operations across all domains, including air, land, sea, and space.

The SDN-B program is a cornerstone of the U.S. Space Force's broader Space Data Network initiative, which aims to deliver robust, low-latency, high-capacity data transport for the Joint Force. By ensuring continuous and secure connectivity, the program will enhance mission-critical communications for warfighters worldwide.

Under the delivery orders, Rocket Lab will leverage the company's advanced capabilities to support the development of the SDN Backbone program, including the design, testing, and demonstration of key technologies to enable seamless communication between satellites and ground systems.

Rocket Lab will also conduct an in-orbit demonstration using a Rocket Lab-built Photon spacecraft equipped with advanced optical and network capabilities to demonstrate interoperability. Rocket Lab is expected to deliver an operational demonstration for the SDN-B program in 2027.

Rocket Lab's inclusion in the SDN Consortium highlights the company's proven expertise in delivering end-to-end space systems, including satellite manufacturing, launch services, and on-orbit operations. The $12 million in delivery orders positions the company for potential future opportunities to support the U.S. Space Force's critical communications infrastructure.

"Rocket Lab is honored to join the U.S. Space Force's Space Data Network Consortium and to contribute to the development of this critical communications infrastructure," said Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO. "This represents a significant opportunity to leverage Rocket Lab's vertically integrated capabilities to help ensure seamless interoperability and global connectivity for the Joint Force."



Rocket Lab Media Contact

Matt McKinney

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, our participation in the SDN Consortium and SDN-B program, our planned in-orbit demonstration, and the expected delivery of a prototype capability in 2027, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82a8e08e-6cb7-4cbc-ba5b-4bfc50939f28

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