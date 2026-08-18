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WKN: A3CM1F | ISIN: US51819L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.26 | 21:59
6,980 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LATHAM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LATHAM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 23:18 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Latham Pool Products: Latham Group Appoints Todd Antonelli as Chief Commercial Officer

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the appointment of Todd Antonelli as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Antonelli brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across leading building products organizations, with a track record of driving profitable growth, optimizing sales channels, and leading commercial transformations.

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Antonelli will oversee Latham's commercial strategy and sales organization, with a focus on strengthening customer relationships, optimizing go-to-market execution, and positioning the Company for continued growth in established markets and accelerated growth in line with our Sand State strategy.

Mr. Antonelli most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Cabinetworks Group, the largest privately held cabinet manufacturer in the United States. He led a broad commercial transformation across retail sales, dealer and distributor channels, customer service, and sales operations, strengthening go-to-market execution and building infrastructure to support scalable growth.

Previously, Mr. Antonelli spent nearly a decade with Marvin Windows & Doors, a leading manufacturer of premium windows and doors, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Sales, and a member of the executive leadership team. During his tenure, he helped nearly triple revenue growth in five years while advancing sales strategy and optimizing distribution channels.

"I am pleased to welcome Todd to Latham," said Sean Gadd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. "As we enter our next phase of growth, we are focused on building a world-class commercial organization to advance the four pillars of our growth strategy: growing our core business, accelerating conversion from concrete to fiberglass, advancing our autocover business, and pursuing accretive acquisitions. Todd's deep commercial leadership experience and proven track record of driving profitable growth make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. I look forward to his contributions as we continue creating value for our customers, dealers, partners, and shareholders."

Mr. Antonelli holds a Master of Business Administration from California Lutheran University and a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Chico.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees on average across around 40 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVISIRY Partners
lathamir@advisiry.com
212-750-5800


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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