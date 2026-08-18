Latham Pool Products: Latham Group Appoints Todd Antonelli as Chief Commercial Officer

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the appointment of Todd Antonelli as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Antonelli brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across leading building products organizations, with a track record of driving profitable growth, optimizing sales channels, and leading commercial transformations.

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Antonelli will oversee Latham's commercial strategy and sales organization, with a focus on strengthening customer relationships, optimizing go-to-market execution, and positioning the Company for continued growth in established markets and accelerated growth in line with our Sand State strategy.

Mr. Antonelli most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Cabinetworks Group, the largest privately held cabinet manufacturer in the United States. He led a broad commercial transformation across retail sales, dealer and distributor channels, customer service, and sales operations, strengthening go-to-market execution and building infrastructure to support scalable growth.

Previously, Mr. Antonelli spent nearly a decade with Marvin Windows & Doors, a leading manufacturer of premium windows and doors, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Sales, and a member of the executive leadership team. During his tenure, he helped nearly triple revenue growth in five years while advancing sales strategy and optimizing distribution channels.

"I am pleased to welcome Todd to Latham," said Sean Gadd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. "As we enter our next phase of growth, we are focused on building a world-class commercial organization to advance the four pillars of our growth strategy: growing our core business, accelerating conversion from concrete to fiberglass, advancing our autocover business, and pursuing accretive acquisitions. Todd's deep commercial leadership experience and proven track record of driving profitable growth make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. I look forward to his contributions as we continue creating value for our customers, dealers, partners, and shareholders."

Mr. Antonelli holds a Master of Business Administration from California Lutheran University and a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Chico.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees on average across around 40 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen

Casey Kotary

ADVISIRY Partners

lathamir@advisiry.com

212-750-5800