American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Receives FINRA Clearance of Form 211 Under SEC Rule 15c2-11

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) ("American Fusion" or the "Company"), developer of the proprietary Texatron Fusion Engine, has received notification that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has cleared the Form 211 filed on the Company's behalf by Alpine Securities Corporation ("Alpine") pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The clearance permits Alpine, as the Company's sponsoring market maker, to initiate proprietary priced quotations in the Company's common stock in accordance with applicable requirements. Form 211 clearance was the final open item identified by the Company in connection with its previously disclosed OTCQB Venture Market application process.

What the Clearance Means

Rule 15c2-11 governs the circumstances under which a broker-dealer may initiate or resume quotations for an OTC security. The Rule requires the broker-dealer to obtain and review specified information concerning the issuer and its securities and to have a reasonable basis for believing that the information is accurate in all material respects and obtained from reliable sources. FINRA Rule 6432 establishes the process through which a FINRA member demonstrates compliance with Rule 15c2-11 before initiating or resuming quotations in a non-exchange-listed security.

FINRA clearance allows Alpine to proceed with establishing a proprietary priced quotation for AMFN common stock. Subject to the applicable requirements of Rule 15c2-11, additional broker-dealers may subsequently become eligible to publish proprietary quotations in the Company's securities without separately completing the initial Form 211 process.

OTCQB Venture Market

American Fusion believes it is in the final stages of its OTCQB Venture Market application process. As previously disclosed, Form 211 clearance represented the final open item identified by the Company in that process. With FINRA clearance now received, the Company intends to work with Alpine and OTC Markets Group to complete the remaining administrative steps necessary for OTCQB qualification and commencement of proprietary priced quotations.

OTCQB qualification remains subject to final review and approval by OTC Markets Group and satisfaction of all applicable eligibility requirements. Accordingly, the Company can provide no assurance regarding the precise timing of OTCQB qualification. Current OTCQB standards include requirements concerning proprietary priced quotations, bid price, reporting status, public float, shareholders and other eligibility criteria.

American Fusion became an SEC-reporting issuer following effectiveness of its Form 10 registration statement and has continued filing periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Why This Matters to American Fusion

Establishing a proprietary priced quotation represents an important step in the continued development of the Company's public market. Rule 15c2-11 governs a broker-dealer's ability to publish quotations in OTC securities, and Form 211 clearance enables Alpine to proceed with establishing that quoted market for AMFN.

The Company believes completion of the Form 211 process, establishment of proprietary priced quotations and, if approved, advancement to OTCQB may broaden access to the Company's securities across brokerage platforms and support American Fusion's longer-term capital markets strategy. The Company makes no prediction regarding trading volume, share price, liquidity, additional market-maker participation or the availability or terms of future financing.

Management Commentary

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented: "Our 211 clearance is the milestone shareholders have been asking about for months and the one that was genuinely out of our hands. What we could do was answer every question put to us completely and on time, and keep our filings, our share structure and our books in a condition that would withstand that level of scrutiny. That work is now behind us, and we are pleased to have reached this important milestone."

Nelson added: "While Form 211 clearance is not a marketing event, it is an important regulatory step that allows our sponsoring market maker to establish a proprietary priced quotation in American Fusion's common stock. For us, it represents another important piece of the capital markets infrastructure we have been building as we work toward OTCQB and, ultimately, our longer-term national exchange objectives."

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, commented: "The Rule 15c2-11 process required a substantial review of information supporting Alpine's Form 211 submission and multiple rounds of questions and supporting documentation. Clearing that process reflects the significant work undertaken by the Company, Alpine and our professional advisors to establish and document the disclosure and corporate records supporting a proprietary quotation in American Fusion's common stock."

Relationship to the Company's National Exchange Uplisting Plans

Form 211 clearance and the Company's contemplated advancement to OTCQB are components of American Fusion's broader capital markets strategy and are separate from its planned future uplisting to a national securities exchange.

As previously disclosed, American Fusion has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP as securities and capital markets counsel with a mandate covering preparation of a new registration statement with the SEC, related due diligence, responses to SEC comments, and the Company's future exchange listing application. The Company intends to evaluate the Nasdaq Capital Market and the Texas Stock Exchange, among other potential venues.

A national exchange listing requires satisfaction of separate financial, governance, distribution, share-price and other listing standards, remains subject to applicable regulatory and exchange review and approval, and is not assured. No determination regarding a future listing venue has been made.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron Fusion Engine aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications