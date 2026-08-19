INTURAI VENTURES CORP.: Inturai Ventures Enters Into Definitive Agreement For Domecommand Acquisition And Files Amended Offering Document

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

[email protected]

Highlights

The Company has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the DomeCommand domecommand.ai. intellectual property, an AI-driven command-and-control (C2) platform for autonomous drone swarms.

an AI-driven command-and-control (C2) platform for autonomous drone swarms. The Company has filed an amended and restated offering document .

The terms of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to $1,275,000 remain unchanged.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) announces that further to its news release dated July 6, 2026, the Company has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") to acquire the intellectual property behind DomeCommand, an AI-driven command-and-control platform for autonomous drone swarms, together with a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide licence to the Distri software it runs on (the "Acquisition").

Under the Acquisition, the Company will acquire the DomeCommand intellectual property in full, along with a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide licence to the Distri software platform. Total consideration is up to C$6,025,000, made up of a C$25,000 upfront payment and the issuance of up to 30,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.20 per Consideration Share, tied to development and time-based milestones in respect of the DomeCommand intellectual property. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to satisfaction of customary terms and conditions for a transaction of this nature, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated August 19, 2026 (the "Amended Offering Document") pursuant to Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in connection with its non-brokered private placement originally announced on August 4, 2026 (the "Offering"). The purpose of the Amended Offering Document is to disclose the entering into the Asset Purchase Agreement in respect of the Company's previously announced Acquisition.

All terms of the Offering remain unchanged from the terms set out in the offering document dated August 4, 2026.

The Amended Offering Document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.inturai.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: statements regarding the Acquisition, the satisfaction of the terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing and receipt thereof and the completion of the Offering on its terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to risks that the Acquisition may not be completed as contemplated, or at all, risks that the terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, may not be satisfied as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Offering may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.