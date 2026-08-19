Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 19-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 9.30% TJS-Linked Instalment Notes due 15/02/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD10,000 each) debt-like XS3474556XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 3.168% Senior Notes due 19/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3475952XXX -- SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.812% Series 2026-08 Regulated Covered Bonds due 19/08/2044; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3475946XXX -- including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 440281 EQS News ID: 2385140 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)