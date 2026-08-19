Researchers from Spain's University of Jaén have fabricated a low-concentrator photovoltaic (LCPV) receiver incorporating a crossed compound parabolic concentrator (CCPC) to improve optical coupling under static yet inherently non-uniform laser irradiance. The system is intended for applications in wireless laser power transmission (WPLT). WPLT offers a promising approach for delivering power over distances without physical connections, particularly for applications such as autonomous systems, remote sensors, and aerial platforms. However, its practical deployment is constrained by optical alignment ...

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