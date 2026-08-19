Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic! Massiver Turnaround - jetzt die Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.08.2026 09:36 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HAVIT Showcases Its Decades of Audio Expertise at Gamescom 2026

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a global consumer tech brand, will bring its latest gaming gear to Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, presenting how the brand combines acoustic innovation and gaming technology to deliver immersive and competitive experiences for players worldwide.

28 Years of Acoustic Expertise, Building HAVIT's Gaming Audio Strength

Since 1998, HAVIT has been dedicated to advancing audio technology, accumulating over 28 years of expertise in acoustic research, sound tuning, and product innovation. HAVIT's long-standing acoustic foundation has become a key advantage in developing professional gaming audio solutions.

Supported by an in-house acoustic engineering team and comprehensive R&D capabilities, HAVIT continuously refines sound performance, wearing comfort, and user experience to meet the evolving needs of gamers worldwide, creating gaming audio built around precision, immersion, and reliability.

HAVIT's Gaming Expertise Earns Global Recognition

In response to gamers' demand for precise sound positioning, stable connection, and clear communication, HAVIT continues to invest in gaming audio, delivering reliable performance and immersive sound for every gaming moment.

With an outstanding audio experience, HAVIT gaming headsets have earned recognition from gamers worldwide, with cumulative sales exceeding 1 million units. HAVIT has also secured No.1 rankings in the gaming headset category on key e-commerce platforms, including Amazon Brazil, Trendyol in Turkey, and Mercado Libre in Mexico, fully demonstrating the brand's growing influence in the global esports audio sector.

Strengthening Global Esports Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnerships

HAVIT is actively expanding its presence in the global esports ecosystem through strategic partnerships with professional esports teams, including Brazilian esports team Vivo Keyd Stars (VKS) and Turkish esports clubs Galatasaray Esports and Besiktas Esports.

Through these collaborations, HAVIT strengthens connections with esports communities across Europe, Latin America, and beyond, while gaining insights into professional players' needs to continuously optimize product performance and user experience.

The H2000 Series and FUXI Series gaming headsets reflect HAVIT's commitment to competitive gaming, evolving with technologies such as head-tracked spatial audio, custom-tuned drivers, low-latency performance, and multi-mode connectivity.

From professional esports arenas to everyday gaming setups, HAVIT delivers professional-grade audio solutions that empower players worldwide to perform at their best.

Meet HAVIT at Gamescom 2026
HAVIT welcomes all visitors worldwide to discover its latest gaming innovations, experience new products firsthand, and enjoy engaging on-site activities.

Date: August 26-30
Booth: 10.1-D052

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/havit-showcases-its-decades-of-audio-expertise-at-gamescom-2026-302837973.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.