DJ Amundi Prime UK MID And Small Cap UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime UK MID And Small Cap UCITS ETF GBP Dist (PRUK) Amundi Prime UK MID And Small Cap UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime UK MID And Small Cap UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 25.8723 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8805128 CODE: PRUK ISIN: LU2182388XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK LEI Code: 2138003WMTSM1WY4MQ97 Sequence No.: 440364 EQS News ID: 2385478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)