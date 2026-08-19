Issuer: SphingoTec GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

SphingoTec to Engage with Clinical and Industry Partners at Major 2026 Conferences



19.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Hennigsdorf, Germany - August 19, 2026 - Over the coming months, SphingoTec will be present at a series of leading conferences in diagnostics and critical care medicine. These engagements reflect the company's ongoing commitment to advancing biomarker-driven solutions that support earlier and more precise clinical decision-making in acute and critical care settings.

The company's conference schedule includes: DGAI (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Anästhesiologie und Intensivmedizin), September 16-18, 2026, Kassel, Germany

Kongress für Nephrologie 2026 (DGFN / Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nephrologie), October 08-11, 2026, Leipzig, Germany

ESICM Lives, October 10-14, 2026, Lisbon, Portugal - SphingoTec will co-host a Scientific Symposium together with business partner Boditech, focusing on innovations in sepsis diagnostics. In parallel, new clinical data on penKid in a multicenter sepsis study will be presented as a poster at the ESICM congress.

ASN Kidney Week 2026, Denver, CO, USA, October 22-25, 2026 - penKid takes center stage in the poster sessions with the abstract "Proenkephalin Predicts Severe AKI in High-Risk Patients"

Medica, November 16-19, 2026, Düsseldorf, Germany - Focus on expanding SphingoTec's international industry network and advancing partnering opportunities for its biomarker portfolio.

DIVI (Deutsche Interdisziplinäre Vereinigung für Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin), December 2-4, 2026, Hamburg, Germany "These events bring together clinicians, researchers, and industry partners who share our goal of improving outcomes for patients in critical care," said Deborah Bergmann, CEO of SphingoTec. "By presenting our latest data and engaging in direct dialogue, we aim to strengthen collaborations that translate biomarker innovation into real clinical value."



About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) is a biomarker company focusing on the out-licensing of innovative critical care solutions for diagnosing, predicting, and monitoring acute medical conditions. SphingoTec develops its biomarkers to the commercial stage and partners with IVD companies to make them available on different IVD platforms. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes Proenkephalin A 119-159 (penKid), a biomarker for the assessment of kidney function in critical diseases, and bioactive Adrenomedullin 1-52 (bio-ADM), a biomarker for the assessment of endothelial function in conditions like acute heart failure. Discover more on www.sphingotec.com



Media Contact:

Email: press@sphingotec.com

Phone +49-3302-20565-0

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15A

16761 Hennigsdorf, Germany



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