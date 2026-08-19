Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc.: News Release Omni-lite Industries Reports Second Quarter And Year-to-date Fiscal 2026 Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Record Revenue: US$4.8 million, representing a 39% increase over the year-ago period.

US$4.8 million, representing a 39% increase over the year-ago period. Record Profitability: Adjusted EBITDA (1) of approximately US$926,000, yielding a 19.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$926,000, yielding a 19.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Strong Demand: Bookings of US$6.4 million, representing a 1.34 Book-to-Bill ratio.

Bookings of US$6.4 million, representing a 1.34 Book-to-Bill ratio. Record Backlog: Total backlog reached US$10.7 million.

Total backlog reached US$10.7 million. Robust Liquidity: Cash balance of US$3.1 million with zero outstanding indebtedness.

Year-To-Date Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Revenue: US$9.2 million.

US$9.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA (1) - US$1.8 million, yielding a 19.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

US$1.8 million, yielding a 19.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Bookings: US$11.3 million, representing a 1.23 Book-to-Bill ratio.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or "Omni-Lite"; TSXV: OML) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. Full financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

Revenue

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was approximately US$4.8 million, up 39% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This growth was primarily driven by strong organic expansion within the Company's fasteners and electronic components business segments.

Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter rose to approximately US$926,000, marking an $830,000 increase over the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Free Cash Flow(1) came in at approximately US$117,000, improving by roughly US$140,000 year-over-year. Free cash flow performance reflected intentional investments in working capital and manufacturing productivity to support the expanding order book.

Balance Sheet Strength

The Company maintains a highly stable financial position, concluding the quarter with US$3.1 million in cash with no outstanding debt.

Orders and Backlog

New orders outpaced shipments during the period, with second-quarter bookings reaching approximately US$6.4 million. Consequently, the Company's total backlog as of June 30, 2026, expanded to a record-breaking US$10.7 million, an increase of US$4.9 million compared to the same period last year.

Management and Governance Update

"We delivered record revenue and healthy margins in the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2026," stated David Robbins, Interim CEO of Omni-Lite. "This performance is a direct result of our pricing and manufacturing discipline, allowing us to efficiently scale operations to satisfy strong customer demand."

The Board of Directors also provided an update regarding its ongoing leadership transition. The Board continues to execute its CEO succession plan and remains confident in its ability to identify the right permanent candidate through an orderly and deliberate process. The Board and management emphasize that the Company remains on an exceptionally strong operational and financial footing while the search progresses.

Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite will host a conference call for investors and analysts today, August 19, 2026, at 4:00 PM EDT to discuss these financial results and answer participant questions. To join the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871 in the USA (toll-free), or dial (646) 307-1963 for all other countries (toll). Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

Email: d.robbins@omni-lite.com

Website: www.omni-lite.com

(1)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Income/(Loss) $518 $ (166) $ 922 $ (58) Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 124 97 245 238 Income Tax Provision 231 60 516 132 Operating Income $ 873 $ (9) $ 1,683 $ 312 Depreciation 282 286 561 555 Amortization 0 12 0 24 EBITDA $ 1,155 $ 289 $ 2,244 $ 891 Adjustments: Lease Expense (1) (229) (194) (460) (388) Stock-based Compensation 0 0 0 0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 926 $ 95 $ 1,784 $ 503 Revenue $ 4,795 $ 3,459 $ 9,178 $ 6,766 Net Income margin 10.8% -4.8% 10.0% -0.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3% 2.7% 19.4% 7.4%

(1)Non-IFRS Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS financial measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Please refer to the Company's MD&A on sedarplus.ca for definitions and reconciliations of these terms to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intent", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward- looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.