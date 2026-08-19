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Dow Jones News
19.08.2026 10:33 Uhr
138 Leser
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The notes redeemed by Municipality Finance have been removed from trading at Nasdaq Helsinki

DJ The notes redeemed by Municipality Finance have been removed from trading at Nasdaq Helsinki 

Kuntarahoitus Oyj (KUNTA) 
The notes redeemed by Municipality Finance have been removed from trading at Nasdaq Helsinki 
19-Aug-2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19.8.2026 11:00:10 EEST | Kuntarahoitus Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 
 
Municipality Finance Plc 
Stock exchange release 
19 August 2026 at 11:00 am (EEST) 
 
The notes redeemed by Municipality Finance have been removed from trading at Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
On 4 August 2026 Municipality Finance Plc announced that it is exercising its right to redeem in whole its EUR 67 
million notes (XS2670326XXX). Nasdaq Helsinki has approved MuniFin's application to remove the notes from trading. The 
last day of trading was 18 August 2026. 
 
MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC 
 
Further information:  
 
Joakim Holmström 
 
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability 
 
tel. +358 50 444 3638 
 
MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include 
Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland. The Group's balance sheet totals 
over EUR 57 billion. 
 
MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. Our customers include municipalities, joint 
municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, joint county authorities, corporate entities under the control of 
the above-mentioned organisations, and affordable social housing. Lending is used for environmentally and socially 
responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, 
schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs. 
 
MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is 
an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The 
funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board. 
 
Read more: www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en 
 
Important Information 
 
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or 
indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, 
publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or 
the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in 
any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from 
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.  
 
This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been 
and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the 
applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, 
within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable 
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. 
 
Attachments 
 . Download announcement as PDF.pdf 
News Source: Kuntarahoitus Oyj 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     XS2914674XXX 
Category Code: IOD 
TIDM:     KUNTA 
LEI Code:   529900HEKOENJHPNN480 
Sequence No.: 440401 
EQS News ID:  2385594 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2385594&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.