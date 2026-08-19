Plarium Global Ltd.: RAID: Shadow Legends Launches "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" Themed Event

Champions Inspired by The Famed Fantasy Novel Are Available Now For a Limited Time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plarium today announced that the acclaimed RPG RAID: Shadow Legends is bringing its own twist on the famous children's fantasy novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum. The special three-month "Echoes of Oz" event begins today through November 10th, and features five new collectible Legendary Champions including Dorothy Gale, Tin Woodman, Cowardly Lion, Ozilda the Wicked, and The Scarecrow. In addition to special in-game events, Echoes of Oz also brings back the Event Dungeon, where players must defeat the new Boss, Ozilda the Wicked, to earn exclusive rewards.

Echoes of Oz takes place years after Dorothy Gale and her companions' legendary journey along the yellow-brick road. They went their separate ways, believing their adventure and the Wicked Witch to be behind them. But an unseen apprentice, Ozilda the Wicked, has spent years plotting revenge, luring the heroes into Oz, a twisted parallel version of Teleria where she holds absolute power. Swept into this dark, distorted world by a cursed tornado, Dorothy Gale must reunite with her old friends and confront a new evil before Ozilda the Wicked destroys them all.

"We're thrilled to create our unique adaptation of the dreamlike classic that has captivated generations of readers," said Dmytro Grytsenko, CEO of Plarium Games. "From the beginning, our goal was to reimagine these iconic characters and their story through the lens of RAID, while preserving the eerie charm and unsettling whimsy that has made The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum so enduring. We hope players will enjoy discovering these Champions and the new strategic possibilities they bring to their rosters."

Players can obtain the new Legendary Champions in a variety of ways:

Dorothy Gale: Free via a 14-day Dorothy Chase Event. Log into the game to receive valuable resources each day and get Dorothy Gale on day 7. Remember to start the Dorothy Chase by November 5.

Free via a 14-day Dorothy Chase Event. Log into the game to receive valuable resources each day and get Dorothy Gale on day 7. Remember to start the Dorothy Chase by November 5. The Cowardly Lion: Available during a Guaranteed Champion Event exclusively for new players, and via a Fusion Event for existing players between August 19 and September 3, 2026. Complete specific in-game Events and Tournaments to gather the necessary resources.

Available during a Guaranteed Champion Event exclusively for new players, and via a Fusion Event for existing players between August 19 and September 3, 2026. Complete specific in-game Events and Tournaments to gather the necessary resources. The Tin Woodman, Ozilda the Wicked and The Scarecrow: Available through in-game Events and Shards.





The launch is accompanied by a cinematic trailer by a dark fantasy trailer inspired by The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, where Dorothy Gale's obsession with finding magic draws her into a cruel world where magic is harvested and weaponized, forcing her to discover the power she possessed all along.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on the App Store , Google Play , and Galaxy Store . It is also available on PC through the Microsoft Store, Epic Store, Steam, or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium ( www.plarium.com ) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile, Mac, and PC. The studio also powers its success with Plarium Play, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure. Plarium is part of Modern Times Group, an international mobile-first gaming group that owns and operates successful gaming studios with a diverse portfolio of casual and midcore games.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of Plarium ross.blume@fusionpr.com