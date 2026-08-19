Pakistan's shift from net metering to net billing could help address financial pressures in the country's power sector but deeper structural problems facing the grid remain, according to new research. Pakistan officially transitioned to a net billing system in February, replacing net metering rules introduced in 2015 and lowering the buyback rate for surplus solar energy fed into the grid. Muhammad Uzair Yousuf, Assistant Professor at the NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi, conducted research into the implications of this policy change within Pakistan's power sector. Yousuf's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...