Turkey now has more operational solar module manufacturing capacity than Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the Netherlands combined, according to Sinovoltaics' newly updated pan-European Solar Supply Chain Map. The map covers 178 production sites and projects across approximately 25 countries. "Turkey's current operational module manufacturing capacity stands at approximately 13.2 GW," Sinovoltaics CEO Dricus de Rooij told pv magazine. "This is spread across more than 20 manufacturers, led by Kalyon PV/Hanwha Q Cells (1.9 GW), CW Enerji (1.8 GW), Kivanç Enerji (1.2 GW), and Schmid-Pekintas ...

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