Acquisition brings together two companies independently recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms.

Brinqa, the leader in exposure management for enterprise security teams, today announced it has acquired PlexTrac, the trusted platform for offensive security validation, workflow, and reporting. The acquisition adds the ability to verify that remediation has actually worked, uniquely positioning Brinqa to identify and prioritize the exposures that matter most, drive remediation, and prove the fix held, closing the CTEM loop. The acquisition also makes Brinqa the largest standalone vendor in Unified Exposure Management, with over 3,000 customers across 57 countries, including more than 25% of the Fortune 500.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819112855/en/

"We've spent over a decade building the platform enterprise security teams trust to prioritize what to fix first," said Dan Pagel, CEO at Brinqa. "PlexTrac brings real offensive security depth, from practitioners who have spent years proving exactly how attackers get in. Pairing that expertise with our exposure assessment platform gives customers proof they can defend to a board, an auditor, or any AI system acting on that data."

A Decade of Momentum in Exposure Management

Brinqa has spent more than a decade solving exposure management challenges for the world's largest and most complex organizations, including Nestlé, PhonePe, Cambia Health Solutions, Guidewire, and SAP. That focus paid off in 2025 with 164% year-over-year growth in new bookings, a 32% increase in new-logo average selling price, and inclusion in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms. Momentum accelerated further in 2026, with new logo bookings more than doubling year-over-year and existing customers expanding their deployments as Brinqa shipped new AI capabilities, including new MCP interfaces, the AI Attribution Agent, and the AI Deduplication Agent.

The PlexTrac acquisition builds directly on that trajectory, adding the capability enterprise security teams kept asking for: proof that a fix actually worked. Combined with a robust data foundation, MCP, and Bring Your Own AI, customers can connect that same validated exposure data to the AI models and tools they already use, making high-value exposure intelligence available across teams.

"Exposure management only matters if teams can prove the fix worked, and that's the gap Brinqa now closes. We've watched this team build category-defining technology, and this acquisition sharpens their lead at a moment when security organizations are demanding validated, AI-ready data," said Thomas Krane, Managing Director at Insight Partners and member of Brinqa's board of directors.

Acquisition Highlights

Brinqa now serves 3,000+ customers across 57 countries, giving PlexTrac's offensive security community direct access to Brinqa's data foundation and AI agents.

Brinqa now fully closes the CTEM loop, from discovery and prioritization through validated proof that a fix worked.

The combined company is now the largest standalone vendor in Unified Exposure Management, bringing together two companies independently recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms.

Every confirmed exploit and fix from PlexTrac flows into Brinqa's data layer, strengthening the Cyber Risk Graph and sharpening every AI agent, whether Brinqa's own or one a customer runs via Brinqa's Bring Your Own AI program.

Dan DeCloss, founder and Chief Customer Brand Officer of PlexTrac, joins Brinqa's executive leadership team and board of directors to lead the combined offensive security practice.

What This Means for Customers

For Brinqa's customers, it means faster confirmation that a fix worked, and evidence to back up what security teams report to auditors, insurers, and the board. A vulnerability marked "closed" in a ticketing system is a status update. A vulnerability confirmed closed through validated retesting is proof.

For PlexTrac's customers, it means pentest teams and workflows now plug directly into a CTEM program instead of sitting next to one. Brinqa's prioritization engine focuses pentest resources on the exposures that matter most to the business, and validation now covers both ends of remediation: pre-remediation testing to confirm an exposure is exploitable, and post-remediation retesting to confirm the fix held. Security, IT, and offensive security teams work from one prioritized list.

The PlexTrac solutions will continue operating as standalone offerings, giving existing customers the same experience they have today, with the option to extend into Brinqa's broader platform as their programs evolve.

"PlexTrac was built by offensive security practitioners, for offensive security practitioners, and that's not changing. Joining Brinqa gives our team a bigger platform to prove that hands-on offensive security expertise still matters, even as more of this work gets automated," said DeCloss.

With PlexTrac, Brinqa becomes the operating system for enterprise exposure management: the layer where every decision, every fix, and every proof point comes together.

Brinqa was represented by Covington Burling in the transaction.

To learn more, visit www.brinqa.com/plextrac.

About Brinqa

Brinqa empowers enterprises to understand and reduce technology risk by delivering full visibility into exposures that impact the business. For more than a decade, the Brinqa platform has consolidated and normalized data from across the security stack, enriched it with business and threat intelligence, and prioritized remediation based on actual risk, powering 164% year-over-year new bookings growth in 2025 and recognition in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms. Trusted by the world's leading organizations, including Nestlé, PhonePe, Cambia Health Solutions, Guidewire, and SAP, Brinqa transforms traditional vulnerability management into a strategic risk management capability that drives faster remediation, improved security posture, and measurable reductions in business risk.

About PlexTrac

PlexTrac is the leading AI-powered platform for pentest reporting and threat exposure management, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and top security providers such as Expedia, Royal Caribbean, Mandiant, and Deloitte. Built to help cybersecurity teams continuously manage and reduce threat exposure, PlexTrac centralizes security data, streamlines reporting, prioritizes risk, and automates remediation workflows, empowering teams to drive measurable risk reduction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260819112855/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Brands2Life on behalf of Brinqa

Brinqa@brands2life.com