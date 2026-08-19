STATETRON INTRODUCES ANDROMEAN CLASS

A NEW ERA OF INDUSTRIALISATION

Qatar 2030: Statetron unveils a new blueprint for autonomous, intelligent and energy-native industry

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Statetron today introduces Andromean Class, a new industrial architecture designed to usher in a new era of industrialisation where artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous logistics, energy storage and digital intelligence converge within a single manufacturing ecosystem.

The first proposed Andromean Class facility is being developed for Qatar, with an initial development concept of approximately 10 hectares and an architecture designed from inception for multi-gigawatt-scale expansion.

Statetron's ambition is not simply to build another battery assembly plant. It is to create a new generation of industrial infrastructure in which the factory itself becomes an intelligent, energy-integrated system.

"The first industrial revolution mechanised production. The digital revolution connected it. The next era will make industry intelligent, autonomous and energy-native."

Lars Carlstrom, CEO, Statetron

THE ANDROMEAN CLASS

The Andromean Class integrates AI-driven production, robotic assembly, autonomous material movement, digital-twin technology, automated quality control and intelligent energy management into one coordinated industrial environment.

The objective is to replace fragmented manufacturing processes with a continuously connected system in which production, logistics, energy, data and maintenance are optimised together.

At the centre of the platform is Statetron's modular 5 MW Power Block architecture, designed for large-scale energy-storage applications across utility, industrial, renewable-energy and grid-infrastructure markets.

The manufacturing platform is designed to support configurable storage durations and progressively expanding production capacity as demand develops.

THE FACTORY AS AN ENERGY SYSTEM

The Andromean Class concept goes beyond manufacturing.

The facility itself is designed to integrate renewable generation, energy storage and intelligent power management, allowing Statetron's technology to become part of the energy infrastructure operating the factory.

This creates a closed technological ecosystem:

energy powers the factory the factory produces energy infrastructure and digital intelligence connects the entire system.

Qatar provides a compelling environment for this vision. Qatar Free Zones Authority identifies advanced manufacturing, AI, robotics, IoT, data analytics and clean technology among its strategic emerging-technology sectors. The Umm Alhoul Free Zone, adjacent to Hamad Port, is positioned for heavy manufacturing, logistics and emerging technologies.

BUILT FOR THE NEXT INDUSTRIAL ERA

The proposed Qatar facility is conceived as a scalable industrial platform rather than a fixed-capacity factory. Production, automation, logistics and energy infrastructure can be expanded progressively toward multi-gigawatt-scale manufacturing.

Statetron believes this convergence of intelligence, autonomy and energy represents the next step in industrialisation.

"We don't want to build another battery factory. We want to build the blueprint for how industry itself will operate in the next decade."

Lars Carlstrom, CEO, Statetron

ANDROMEAN CLASS

A NEW ERA OF INDUSTRIALISATION

STATETRON

Powering a New World

www.statetron.com

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