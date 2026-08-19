Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3,381.6 million (US$498.4 million), an increase of 4.4% from RMB3,239.1 million in the same period of 2025.





in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3,381.6 million (US$498.4 million), an increase of 4.4% from RMB3,239.1 million in the same period of 2025. Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,345.1 million (US$198.2 million), an increase of 6.3% from RMB1,264.8 million in the same period of 2025.





in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,345.1 million (US$198.2 million), an increase of 6.3% from RMB1,264.8 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,433.8 million (US$211.3 million), an increase of 6.0% from RMB1,352.1 million in the same period of 2025.





in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,433.8 million (US$211.3 million), an increase of 6.0% from RMB1,352.1 million in the same period of 2025. Fulfilled orders 2 in the second quarter of 2026 reached 68.5 million, an increase of 12.7% from 60.8 million in the same period of 2025.





in the second quarter of 2026 reached 68.5 million, an increase of 12.7% from 60.8 million in the same period of 2025. Average shipper MAUs3 in the second quarter of 2026 reached 3.57 million, an increase of 12.8% from 3.16 million in the same period of 2025.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, commented, "During the second quarter, we remained focused on enhancing user experience and transaction efficiency. By expanding transaction protections for shippers and truckers, we significantly improved user satisfaction on both sides of the platform and further strengthened our nationwide network effects. Higher order density and growing trucker capacity drove the fulfillment rate to a record high while further shortening matching time. Our new initiatives also progressed: Qmove rapidly grew both order volume and fulfillment rates in overseas markets, our less-than-truckload offerings reached nationwide coverage through partnerships with dedicated-line carriers, and autonomous delivery vehicle pilots expanded to multiple cities. Going forward, our expanding network scale will continue to fuel AI innovation and application across the platform, creating long-term value for our users and shareholders."

Mr. Langbo Guo, President of FTA, added, "Total net revenues reached RMB3.38 billion this quarter, up 4.4% year over year. Transaction service revenues grew 33.1% to RMB1.77 billion, accounting for 52.2% of total net revenues. Net income reached RMB1.35 billion, up 6.3% year over year, while non-GAAP adjusted net income increased 6.0% to RMB1.43 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities grew significantly year over year to RMB2.15 billion, and our cash position4 was RMB33.4 billion. Our liquidity position remains strong to support scaling new business initiatives and advancing our long-term strategy, while we continue to return value to shareholders through quarterly cash dividends."

1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 2 Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices, as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether such shipping orders are fulfilled. 3 Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period. 4 Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of RMB1,294.9 million and RMB1,109.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively). Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3,381.6 million (US$498.4 million), representing an increase of 4.4% from RMB3,239.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3,012.6 million (US$444.0 million), representing an increase of 9.6% from RMB2,747.9 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the sustained increase in transaction service revenues, partially offset by a decrease in freight brokerage revenues.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB995.4 million (US$146.7 million), compared with RMB1,177.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.





Revenues from freight brokerage service in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB995.4 million (US$146.7 million), compared with RMB1,177.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate. Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB250.8 million (US$37.0 million), an increase of 3.3% from RMB242.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.





. Revenues from freight listing service in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB250.8 million (US$37.0 million), an increase of 3.3% from RMB242.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members. Transaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB1,766.4 million (US$260.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 33.1% from RMB1,327.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate and per-order transaction service fee.

Value-added services.5 Revenues from value-added services in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB369.0 million (US$54.4 million), compared with RMB491.2 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in credit solutions revenues.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB918.7 million and RMB602.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively). Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB925.9 million (US$136.5 million), compared with RMB1,238.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to decreases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB743.4 million, compared with RMB1,087.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB455.4 million (US$67.1 million), compared with RMB433.8 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to additional investments in user ecosystem enhancement and user rights protection, partially offset by efficiency-focused spending on user acquisition.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB183.8 million (US$27.1 million), compared with RMB170.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses and professional service fees.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB260.9 million (US$38.5 million), compared with RMB189.6 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of R&D costs of Giga.AI Technology Limited ("Giga.AI"), which was consolidated into the Company's financial results since July 2025.

Income from Operations. Income from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,486.1 million (US$219.0 million), an increase of 30.4% from RMB1,139.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.6 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,580.7 million (US$233.0 million), an increase of 28.5% from RMB1,230.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Net Income. Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,345.1 million (US$198.2 million), an increase of 6.3% from RMB1,264.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,433.8 million (US$211.3 million), an increase of 6.0% from RMB1,352.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS7 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.8 Basic net income per ADS was RMB1.28 (US$0.19) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.20 in the same period of 2025. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.28 (US$0.19) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.19 in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB1.37 (US$0.20) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.28 in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.36 (US$0.20) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.27 in the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year of RMB33.4 billion (US$4.9 billion) in total, compared with RMB31.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the total outstanding loan balance9 was RMB4.3 billion (US$0.6 billion), a decrease of 21.9% from RMB5.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. The total non-performing loan ratio9 was 3.8% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 2.9% as of December 31, 2025, primarily due to the migration of previously delinquent balances to outstanding loans that were over 90 calendar days past due, as well as a rapidly reduced total outstanding loan balance.

In the second quarter of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,150.2 million (US$316.9 million), compared with RMB1,313.3 million in the same period of 2025. Free cash flow10 was RMB2,040.0 million (US$300.7 million), compared with RMB1,299.2 million in the same period of 2025.

5 The Company provides a range of value-added services including credit solutions, insurance services, electronic toll collection, energy services, intelligent driving-related services, and other services on the FTA platform. 6 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 7 ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. 8 Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 9 To better reflect the substance of our credit solutions business and present its complete operating performance, the Company has revised the calculation methodologies of the total outstanding loan balance and the non-performing loan ("NPL") ratio by including off-balance sheet loans in the calculation. Total outstanding loan balance means the aggregate principal amount outstanding under on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet loans as of the end of each reporting period, excluding loans that are more than 180 days past due. Off-balance sheet loans refer to the loans funded by the Company's institutional funding partners for which the Company bears principal risk. NPL ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of total outstanding principal of the on- and off-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the sum of total outstanding principal of on- and off-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date. Comparative periods have been restated accordingly to conform to this presentation. 10 Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow adjusted for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB3.32 billion and RMB3.42 billion for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB3.36 billion in the same period of 2025. These forecasts are based on the Company's current and preliminary view of the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pursuant to the Company's shareholder return plan, the board approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 in the amount of US$0.0042 per ordinary share, or US$0.0840 per ADS, totaling approximately US$87.5 million. The dividend will be paid on or around October 28, 2026, to holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on October 14, 2026. For holders of the Company's ADSs, cash dividends are expected to be paid through the depositary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, on or around October 28, 2026, subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.

The board will review the quarterly cash dividend policy periodically, and may authorize adjustments to the size and terms of the dividends to ensure that the total shareholder return value for fiscal year 2026 will be approximately US$400 million.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2026, or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter 2026.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.

Participant Online Registration:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10056053-ix3s6v.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference.

The replay will be accessible through August 26, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland China: 400-120-9216 Hong Kong, SAR: 800-930-639 United Kingdom: 0800-031-4295 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Replay Access Code: 10056053

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, while enabling other businesses, such as financial institutions, highway authorities and gas station operators, to participate in its ecosystem. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of health epidemics, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Mao Mao

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























As of

December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 6,066,137

6,800,864

1,002,323 Restricted cash 70,290

89,623

13,209 Short-term investments 11,048,309

16,753,904

2,469,220 Accounts receivable, net 75,133

89,000

13,117 Loans receivable, net 4,851,353

3,629,919

534,984 Prepayments and other current assets, net 940,552

1,190,738

175,493 Total current assets 23,051,774

28,554,048

4,208,346 Restricted cash 30,000

190,000

28,003 Long-term time deposits and other investments1 14,268,513

9,607,105

1,415,912 Investments in equity investees 1,043,145

1,130,155

166,564 Property and equipment, net 457,487

573,508

84,525 Intangible assets, net 757,408

708,316

104,393 Goodwill 4,025,420

4,025,420

593,273 Deferred tax assets 249,551

306,945

45,238 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,218

82,198

12,114 Other non-current assets 346,512

414,654

61,112 Total non-current assets 21,270,254

17,038,301

2,511,134 TOTAL ASSETS 44,322,028

45,592,349

6,719,480 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 37,750

44,377

6,540 Amount due to related parties 29,674

-

- Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees 637,489

642,997

94,766 Income tax payable 421,707

489,250

72,107 Other tax payable 479,286

598,069

88,144 Operating lease liabilities 33,847

18,838

2,776 Dividends payable -

591,706

87,207 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,211,279

1,202,268

177,191 Total current liabilities 2,851,032

3,587,505

528,731 Deferred tax liabilities 185,578

173,709

25,602 Operating lease liabilities 1,485

6,020

887 Other non-current liabilities 12,328

10,983

1,619 Total non-current liabilities 199,391

190,712

28,108 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,050,423

3,778,217

556,839 MEZZANINE EQUITY









Redeemable non-controlling interests 767,813

953,224

140,488 Subscription receivables (20,000)

-

- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 1,345

1,340

197 Additional paid-in capital 44,328,028

43,102,535

6,352,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,742,068

2,106,935

310,524 Accumulated deficit (7,020,237)

(4,791,864)

(706,233) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY 40,051,204

40,418,946

5,957,016 Non-controlling interests 472,588

441,962

65,137 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 40,523,792

40,860,908

6,022,153 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY 44,322,028

45,592,349

6,719,480























1. The Group's long-term time deposits and other investments consist of RMB9,586 million long-term time deposits and RMB22 million available-for-sale debt securities as of June 30, 2026.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues:

























Freight Matching Services 2,747,919

2,472,370

3,012,611

444,004

4,995,026

5,484,981

808,386 Freight brokerage service 1,177,906

827,064

995,376

146,700

2,143,572

1,822,440

268,594 Freight listing service 242,920

252,175

250,832

36,968

477,825

503,007

74,134 Transaction service 1,327,093

1,393,131

1,766,403

260,336

2,373,629

3,159,534

465,658 Value-added services 491,187

376,014

368,954

54,377

943,989

744,968

109,795 Total net revenues (including value-added

























taxes or "VAT" of RMB1,294.9 million

























and RMB1,109.2 million for the three

























months ended June 30, 2025 and

























2026, respectively) 3,239,106

2,848,384

3,381,565

498,381

5,939,015

6,229,949

918,181 Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenues (including VAT net of

























government grants of RMB918.7

























million and RMB602.2 million for

























the three months ended June

























30, 2025 and 2026, respectively)(1) (1,238,371)

(778,220)

(925,900)

(136,461)

(1,936,930)

(1,704,120)

(251,156) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (433,842)

(381,691)

(455,412)

(67,119)

(811,692)

(837,103)

(123,374) General and administrative expenses(1) (170,347)

(299,590)

(183,794)

(27,088)

(356,356)

(483,384)

(71,242) Research and development expenses(1) (189,620)

(255,330)

(260,888)

(38,450)

(382,978)

(516,218)

(76,081) Provision for credit solutions (75,028)

(143,634)

(72,000)

(10,611)

(156,879)

(215,634)

(31,781) Total operating expenses (2,107,208)

(1,858,465)

(1,897,994)

(279,729)

(3,644,835)

(3,756,459)

(553,634) Other operating income 7,662

16,040

2,481

366

47,827

18,521

2,730 Income from operations 1,139,560

1,005,959

1,486,052

219,018

2,342,007

2,492,011

367,277 Other income (expense)

























Interest income 251,304

216,824

215,355

31,739

496,813

432,179

63,695 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 205

(6,114)

(5,559)

(819)

(10,620)

(11,673)

(1,720) Investment income 20,002

12,206

7,933

1,169

39,335

20,139

2,968 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair

























value changes of investments 37,032

(3,577)

28,399

4,185

70,494

24,822

3,658 Other expenses, net (11,024)

(2,369)

(27,758)

(4,091)

(10,406)

(30,127)

(4,440) Share of loss in equity method

























investees (2,590)

(4,423)

(37,095)

(5,467)

(2,427)

(41,518)

(6,119) Total other income 294,929

212,547

181,275

26,716

583,189

393,822

58,042 Net income before income tax 1,434,489

1,218,506

1,667,327

245,734

2,925,196

2,885,833

425,319 Income tax expense (169,655)

(224,409)

(322,271)

(47,497)

(381,426)

(546,680)

(80,571) Net income 1,264,834

994,097

1,345,056

198,237

2,543,770

2,339,153

344,748 Less: net loss attributable to

























non-controlling interests (1,147)

(14,487)

(15,007)

(2,212)

(2,309)

(29,494)

(4,347) Less: measurement adjustment

























attributable to redeemable non-

























controlling interests 21,493

17,678

30,035

4,427

33,015

47,713

7,032 Net income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 1,244,488

990,906

1,330,028

196,022

2,513,064

2,320,934

342,063















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income per ordinary

























share

























-Basic 0.06

0.05

0.06

0.01

0.12

0.11

0.02 -Diluted 0.06

0.05

0.06

0.01

0.12

0.11

0.02 Net income per ADS*

























-Basic 1.20

0.95

1.28

0.19

2.41

2.23

0.33 -Diluted 1.19

0.95

1.28

0.19

2.40

2.23

0.33 Weighted average number

























of ordinary shares used

























in computing net

























income per share

























-Basic 20,824,102,531

20,789,216,349

20,752,854,307

20,752,854,307

20,837,086,248

20,770,909,708

20,770,909,708 -Diluted 20,933,997,672

20,882,514,034

20,819,253,526

20,819,253,526

20,946,325,399

20,850,836,385

20,850,836,385 Weighted average number

























of ADS used in

























computing net

























income per ADS

























-Basic 1,041,205,127

1,039,460,817

1,037,642,715

1,037,642,715

1,041,854,312

1,038,545,485

1,038,545,485 -Diluted 1,046,699,884

1,044,125,702

1,040,962,676

1,040,962,676

1,047,316,270

1,042,541,819

1,042,541,819



























* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.





















































(1) Share-based compensation expenses in operating expenses are as follows:

















































































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,513

2,591

2,708

399

7,362

5,299

781 Sales and marketing

























expenses 15,703

9,078

9,470

1,396

35,261

18,548

2,734 General and administrative

























expenses 36,131

164,945

44,417

6,546

91,899

209,362

30,856 Research and development

























expenses 22,126

13,520

14,321

2,111

45,624

27,841

4,103 Total 77,473

190,134

70,916

10,452

180,146

261,050

38,474















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND FREE CASH FLOW (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net cash provided by

























operating activities 1,313,300

1,561,958

2,150,240

316,906

1,638,943

3,712,198

547,110 Net cash used in investing

























activities (4,166,092)

(453,603)

(1,458,314)

(214,929)

(2,012,680)

(1,911,917)

(281,782) Net cash used in financing

























activities (1,067,689)

(296,945)

(527,889)

(77,801)

(1,071,610)

(824,834)

(121,565) Effect of exchange rate

























changes on cash,

























cash equivalents and

























restricted cash 15,411

(27,767)

(33,620)

(4,955)

(3,474)

(61,387)

(9,047) Net (decrease) increase

























in cash, cash

























equivalents and

























restricted cash (3,905,070)

783,643

130,417

19,221

(1,448,821)

914,060

134,716 Cash, cash equivalents

























and restricted cash,

























beginning of the period 8,407,129

6,166,427

6,950,070

1,024,314

5,950,880

6,166,427

908,819 Cash, cash equivalents

























and restricted cash,

























end of the period 4,502,059

6,950,070

7,080,487

1,043,535

4,502,059

7,080,487

1,043,535



























Net cash provided by

























operating activities 1,313,300

1,561,958

2,150,240

316,906

1,638,943

3,712,198

547,110 Less: Capital expenditures (14,054)

(68,169)

(110,258)

(16,250)

(46,709)

(178,427)

(26,297) Free cash flow

























(non-GAAP) 1,299,246

1,493,789

2,039,982

300,656

1,592,234

3,533,771

520,813















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Income from operations 1,139,560

1,005,959

1,486,052

219,018

2,342,007

2,492,011

367,277 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 77,473

190,134

70,916

10,452

180,146

261,050

38,474 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

23,738

23,738

3,499

26,042

47,476

6,997 Non-GAAP adjusted

























operating income 1,230,054

1,219,831

1,580,706

232,969

2,548,195

2,800,537

412,748



























Net income 1,264,834

994,097

1,345,056

198,237

2,543,770

2,339,153

344,748 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 77,473

190,134

70,916

10,452

180,146

261,050

38,474 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

23,738

23,738

3,499

26,042

47,476

6,997 Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,255)

(5,935)

(5,935)

(875)

(6,510)

(11,870)

(1,749) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income 1,352,073

1,202,034

1,433,775

211,313

2,743,448

2,635,809

388,470















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Net income attributable

























to ordinary

























shareholders 1,244,488

990,906

1,330,028

196,022

2,513,064

2,320,934

342,063 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 77,473

190,134

70,916

10,452

180,146

261,050

38,474 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

23,738

23,738

3,499

26,042

47,476

6,997 Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,255)

(5,935)

(5,935)

(875)

(6,510)

(11,870)

(1,749) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 1,331,727

1,198,843

1,418,747

209,098

2,712,742

2,617,590

385,785 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ordinary

























share

























-Basic 0.06

0.06

0.07

0.01

0.13

0.13

0.02 -Diluted 0.06

0.06

0.07

0.01

0.13

0.13

0.02 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ADS

























-Basic 1.28

1.15

1.37

0.20

2.60

2.52

0.37 -Diluted 1.27

1.15

1.36

0.20

2.59

2.51

0.37

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.