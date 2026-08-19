Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3,381.6 million (US$498.4 million), an increase of 4.4% from RMB3,239.1 million in the same period of 2025.
- Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,345.1 million (US$198.2 million), an increase of 6.3% from RMB1,264.8 million in the same period of 2025.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,433.8 million (US$211.3 million), an increase of 6.0% from RMB1,352.1 million in the same period of 2025.
- Fulfilled orders2 in the second quarter of 2026 reached 68.5 million, an increase of 12.7% from 60.8 million in the same period of 2025.
- Average shipper MAUs3 in the second quarter of 2026 reached 3.57 million, an increase of 12.8% from 3.16 million in the same period of 2025.
Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, commented, "During the second quarter, we remained focused on enhancing user experience and transaction efficiency. By expanding transaction protections for shippers and truckers, we significantly improved user satisfaction on both sides of the platform and further strengthened our nationwide network effects. Higher order density and growing trucker capacity drove the fulfillment rate to a record high while further shortening matching time. Our new initiatives also progressed: Qmove rapidly grew both order volume and fulfillment rates in overseas markets, our less-than-truckload offerings reached nationwide coverage through partnerships with dedicated-line carriers, and autonomous delivery vehicle pilots expanded to multiple cities. Going forward, our expanding network scale will continue to fuel AI innovation and application across the platform, creating long-term value for our users and shareholders."
Mr. Langbo Guo, President of FTA, added, "Total net revenues reached RMB3.38 billion this quarter, up 4.4% year over year. Transaction service revenues grew 33.1% to RMB1.77 billion, accounting for 52.2% of total net revenues. Net income reached RMB1.35 billion, up 6.3% year over year, while non-GAAP adjusted net income increased 6.0% to RMB1.43 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities grew significantly year over year to RMB2.15 billion, and our cash position4 was RMB33.4 billion. Our liquidity position remains strong to support scaling new business initiatives and advancing our long-term strategy, while we continue to return value to shareholders through quarterly cash dividends."
1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
2 Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices, as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether such shipping orders are fulfilled.
3 Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.
4 Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT" of RMB1,294.9 million and RMB1,109.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively). Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3,381.6 million (US$498.4 million), representing an increase of 4.4% from RMB3,239.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.
Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB3,012.6 million (US$444.0 million), representing an increase of 9.6% from RMB2,747.9 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the sustained increase in transaction service revenues, partially offset by a decrease in freight brokerage revenues.
- Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB995.4 million (US$146.7 million), compared with RMB1,177.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.
- Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB250.8 million (US$37.0 million), an increase of 3.3% from RMB242.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.
- Transaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB1,766.4 million (US$260.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 33.1% from RMB1,327.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate and per-order transaction service fee.
Value-added services.5 Revenues from value-added services in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB369.0 million (US$54.4 million), compared with RMB491.2 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in credit solutions revenues.
Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB918.7 million and RMB602.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively). Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB925.9 million (US$136.5 million), compared with RMB1,238.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to decreases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB743.4 million, compared with RMB1,087.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.
Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB455.4 million (US$67.1 million), compared with RMB433.8 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to additional investments in user ecosystem enhancement and user rights protection, partially offset by efficiency-focused spending on user acquisition.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB183.8 million (US$27.1 million), compared with RMB170.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses and professional service fees.
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2026 were RMB260.9 million (US$38.5 million), compared with RMB189.6 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of R&D costs of Giga.AI Technology Limited ("Giga.AI"), which was consolidated into the Company's financial results since July 2025.
Income from Operations. Income from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,486.1 million (US$219.0 million), an increase of 30.4% from RMB1,139.6 million in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.6 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,580.7 million (US$233.0 million), an increase of 28.5% from RMB1,230.1 million in the same period of 2025.
Net Income. Net income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,345.1 million (US$198.2 million), an increase of 6.3% from RMB1,264.8 million in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2026 was RMB1,433.8 million (US$211.3 million), an increase of 6.0% from RMB1,352.1 million in the same period of 2025.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS7 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.8 Basic net income per ADS was RMB1.28 (US$0.19) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.20 in the same period of 2025. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.28 (US$0.19) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.19 in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB1.37 (US$0.20) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.28 in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.36 (US$0.20) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.27 in the same period of 2025.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year of RMB33.4 billion (US$4.9 billion) in total, compared with RMB31.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.
As of June 30, 2026, the total outstanding loan balance9 was RMB4.3 billion (US$0.6 billion), a decrease of 21.9% from RMB5.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. The total non-performing loan ratio9 was 3.8% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 2.9% as of December 31, 2025, primarily due to the migration of previously delinquent balances to outstanding loans that were over 90 calendar days past due, as well as a rapidly reduced total outstanding loan balance.
In the second quarter of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,150.2 million (US$316.9 million), compared with RMB1,313.3 million in the same period of 2025. Free cash flow10 was RMB2,040.0 million (US$300.7 million), compared with RMB1,299.2 million in the same period of 2025.
5 The Company provides a range of value-added services including credit solutions, insurance services, electronic toll collection, energy services, intelligent driving-related services, and other services on the FTA platform.
6 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
7 ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares.
8 Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
9 To better reflect the substance of our credit solutions business and present its complete operating performance, the Company has revised the calculation methodologies of the total outstanding loan balance and the non-performing loan ("NPL") ratio by including off-balance sheet loans in the calculation. Total outstanding loan balance means the aggregate principal amount outstanding under on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet loans as of the end of each reporting period, excluding loans that are more than 180 days past due. Off-balance sheet loans refer to the loans funded by the Company's institutional funding partners for which the Company bears principal risk. NPL ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of total outstanding principal of the on- and off-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the sum of total outstanding principal of on- and off-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date. Comparative periods have been restated accordingly to conform to this presentation.
10 Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow adjusted for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.
Business Outlook
The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB3.32 billion and RMB3.42 billion for the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB3.36 billion in the same period of 2025. These forecasts are based on the Company's current and preliminary view of the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.
Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
Pursuant to the Company's shareholder return plan, the board approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 in the amount of US$0.0042 per ordinary share, or US$0.0840 per ADS, totaling approximately US$87.5 million. The dividend will be paid on or around October 28, 2026, to holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on October 14, 2026. For holders of the Company's ADSs, cash dividends are expected to be paid through the depositary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, on or around October 28, 2026, subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.
The board will review the quarterly cash dividend policy periodically, and may authorize adjustments to the size and terms of the dividends to ensure that the total shareholder return value for fiscal year 2026 will be approximately US$400 million.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.
Conference Call
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2026, or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter 2026.
For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.
Participant Online Registration:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10056053-ix3s6v.html
Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference.
The replay will be accessible through August 26, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-855-883-1031
Mainland China:
400-120-9216
Hong Kong, SAR:
800-930-639
United Kingdom:
0800-031-4295
Singapore:
800-101-3223
Replay Access Code:
10056053
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.
About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, while enabling other businesses, such as financial institutions, highway authorities and gas station operators, to participate in its ecosystem. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting for the impact from capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations.
The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of health epidemics, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
6,066,137
6,800,864
1,002,323
Restricted cash
70,290
89,623
13,209
Short-term investments
11,048,309
16,753,904
2,469,220
Accounts receivable, net
75,133
89,000
13,117
Loans receivable, net
4,851,353
3,629,919
534,984
Prepayments and other current assets, net
940,552
1,190,738
175,493
Total current assets
23,051,774
28,554,048
4,208,346
Restricted cash
30,000
190,000
28,003
Long-term time deposits and other investments1
14,268,513
9,607,105
1,415,912
Investments in equity investees
1,043,145
1,130,155
166,564
Property and equipment, net
457,487
573,508
84,525
Intangible assets, net
757,408
708,316
104,393
Goodwill
4,025,420
4,025,420
593,273
Deferred tax assets
249,551
306,945
45,238
Operating lease right-of-use assets
92,218
82,198
12,114
Other non-current assets
346,512
414,654
61,112
Total non-current assets
21,270,254
17,038,301
2,511,134
TOTAL ASSETS
44,322,028
45,592,349
6,719,480
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
37,750
44,377
6,540
Amount due to related parties
29,674
-
-
Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees
637,489
642,997
94,766
Income tax payable
421,707
489,250
72,107
Other tax payable
479,286
598,069
88,144
Operating lease liabilities
33,847
18,838
2,776
Dividends payable
-
591,706
87,207
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,211,279
1,202,268
177,191
Total current liabilities
2,851,032
3,587,505
528,731
Deferred tax liabilities
185,578
173,709
25,602
Operating lease liabilities
1,485
6,020
887
Other non-current liabilities
12,328
10,983
1,619
Total non-current liabilities
199,391
190,712
28,108
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,050,423
3,778,217
556,839
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Redeemable non-controlling interests
767,813
953,224
140,488
Subscription receivables
(20,000)
-
-
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares
1,345
1,340
197
Additional paid-in capital
44,328,028
43,102,535
6,352,528
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,742,068
2,106,935
310,524
Accumulated deficit
(7,020,237)
(4,791,864)
(706,233)
TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY
40,051,204
40,418,946
5,957,016
Non-controlling interests
472,588
441,962
65,137
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
40,523,792
40,860,908
6,022,153
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY
44,322,028
45,592,349
6,719,480
1. The Group's long-term time deposits and other investments consist of RMB9,586 million long-term time deposits and RMB22 million available-for-sale debt securities as of June 30, 2026.
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net Revenues:
Freight Matching Services
2,747,919
2,472,370
3,012,611
444,004
4,995,026
5,484,981
808,386
Freight brokerage service
1,177,906
827,064
995,376
146,700
2,143,572
1,822,440
268,594
Freight listing service
242,920
252,175
250,832
36,968
477,825
503,007
74,134
Transaction service
1,327,093
1,393,131
1,766,403
260,336
2,373,629
3,159,534
465,658
Value-added services
491,187
376,014
368,954
54,377
943,989
744,968
109,795
Total net revenues (including value-added
taxes or "VAT" of RMB1,294.9 million
and RMB1,109.2 million for the three
months ended June 30, 2025 and
2026, respectively)
3,239,106
2,848,384
3,381,565
498,381
5,939,015
6,229,949
918,181
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (including VAT net of
government grants of RMB918.7
million and RMB602.2 million for
the three months ended June
30, 2025 and 2026, respectively)(1)
(1,238,371)
(778,220)
(925,900)
(136,461)
(1,936,930)
(1,704,120)
(251,156)
Sales and marketing expenses(1)
(433,842)
(381,691)
(455,412)
(67,119)
(811,692)
(837,103)
(123,374)
General and administrative expenses(1)
(170,347)
(299,590)
(183,794)
(27,088)
(356,356)
(483,384)
(71,242)
Research and development expenses(1)
(189,620)
(255,330)
(260,888)
(38,450)
(382,978)
(516,218)
(76,081)
Provision for credit solutions
(75,028)
(143,634)
(72,000)
(10,611)
(156,879)
(215,634)
(31,781)
Total operating expenses
(2,107,208)
(1,858,465)
(1,897,994)
(279,729)
(3,644,835)
(3,756,459)
(553,634)
Other operating income
7,662
16,040
2,481
366
47,827
18,521
2,730
Income from operations
1,139,560
1,005,959
1,486,052
219,018
2,342,007
2,492,011
367,277
Other income (expense)
Interest income
251,304
216,824
215,355
31,739
496,813
432,179
63,695
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
205
(6,114)
(5,559)
(819)
(10,620)
(11,673)
(1,720)
Investment income
20,002
12,206
7,933
1,169
39,335
20,139
2,968
Unrealized gains (losses) from fair
value changes of investments
37,032
(3,577)
28,399
4,185
70,494
24,822
3,658
Other expenses, net
(11,024)
(2,369)
(27,758)
(4,091)
(10,406)
(30,127)
(4,440)
Share of loss in equity method
investees
(2,590)
(4,423)
(37,095)
(5,467)
(2,427)
(41,518)
(6,119)
Total other income
294,929
212,547
181,275
26,716
583,189
393,822
58,042
Net income before income tax
1,434,489
1,218,506
1,667,327
245,734
2,925,196
2,885,833
425,319
Income tax expense
(169,655)
(224,409)
(322,271)
(47,497)
(381,426)
(546,680)
(80,571)
Net income
1,264,834
994,097
1,345,056
198,237
2,543,770
2,339,153
344,748
Less: net loss attributable to
non-controlling interests
(1,147)
(14,487)
(15,007)
(2,212)
(2,309)
(29,494)
(4,347)
Less: measurement adjustment
attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interests
21,493
17,678
30,035
4,427
33,015
47,713
7,032
Net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
1,244,488
990,906
1,330,028
196,022
2,513,064
2,320,934
342,063
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income per ordinary
share
-Basic
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.01
0.12
0.11
0.02
-Diluted
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.01
0.12
0.11
0.02
Net income per ADS*
-Basic
1.20
0.95
1.28
0.19
2.41
2.23
0.33
-Diluted
1.19
0.95
1.28
0.19
2.40
2.23
0.33
Weighted average number
of ordinary shares used
in computing net
income per share
-Basic
20,824,102,531
20,789,216,349
20,752,854,307
20,752,854,307
20,837,086,248
20,770,909,708
20,770,909,708
-Diluted
20,933,997,672
20,882,514,034
20,819,253,526
20,819,253,526
20,946,325,399
20,850,836,385
20,850,836,385
Weighted average number
of ADS used in
computing net
income per ADS
-Basic
1,041,205,127
1,039,460,817
1,037,642,715
1,037,642,715
1,041,854,312
1,038,545,485
1,038,545,485
-Diluted
1,046,699,884
1,044,125,702
1,040,962,676
1,040,962,676
1,047,316,270
1,042,541,819
1,042,541,819
* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
(1) Share-based compensation expenses in operating expenses are as follows:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
3,513
2,591
2,708
399
7,362
5,299
781
Sales and marketing
expenses
15,703
9,078
9,470
1,396
35,261
18,548
2,734
General and administrative
expenses
36,131
164,945
44,417
6,546
91,899
209,362
30,856
Research and development
expenses
22,126
13,520
14,321
2,111
45,624
27,841
4,103
Total
77,473
190,134
70,916
10,452
180,146
261,050
38,474
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND FREE CASH FLOW
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash provided by
operating activities
1,313,300
1,561,958
2,150,240
316,906
1,638,943
3,712,198
547,110
Net cash used in investing
activities
(4,166,092)
(453,603)
(1,458,314)
(214,929)
(2,012,680)
(1,911,917)
(281,782)
Net cash used in financing
activities
(1,067,689)
(296,945)
(527,889)
(77,801)
(1,071,610)
(824,834)
(121,565)
Effect of exchange rate
changes on cash,
cash equivalents and
restricted cash
15,411
(27,767)
(33,620)
(4,955)
(3,474)
(61,387)
(9,047)
Net (decrease) increase
in cash, cash
equivalents and
restricted cash
(3,905,070)
783,643
130,417
19,221
(1,448,821)
914,060
134,716
Cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash,
beginning of the period
8,407,129
6,166,427
6,950,070
1,024,314
5,950,880
6,166,427
908,819
Cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash,
end of the period
4,502,059
6,950,070
7,080,487
1,043,535
4,502,059
7,080,487
1,043,535
Net cash provided by
operating activities
1,313,300
1,561,958
2,150,240
316,906
1,638,943
3,712,198
547,110
Less: Capital expenditures
(14,054)
(68,169)
(110,258)
(16,250)
(46,709)
(178,427)
(26,297)
Free cash flow
(non-GAAP)
1,299,246
1,493,789
2,039,982
300,656
1,592,234
3,533,771
520,813
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Income from operations
1,139,560
1,005,959
1,486,052
219,018
2,342,007
2,492,011
367,277
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
77,473
190,134
70,916
10,452
180,146
261,050
38,474
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
13,021
23,738
23,738
3,499
26,042
47,476
6,997
Non-GAAP adjusted
operating income
1,230,054
1,219,831
1,580,706
232,969
2,548,195
2,800,537
412,748
Net income
1,264,834
994,097
1,345,056
198,237
2,543,770
2,339,153
344,748
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
77,473
190,134
70,916
10,452
180,146
261,050
38,474
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
13,021
23,738
23,738
3,499
26,042
47,476
6,997
Tax effects of
non-GAAP
adjustments
(3,255)
(5,935)
(5,935)
(875)
(6,510)
(11,870)
(1,749)
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income
1,352,073
1,202,034
1,433,775
211,313
2,743,448
2,635,809
388,470
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable
to ordinary
shareholders
1,244,488
990,906
1,330,028
196,022
2,513,064
2,320,934
342,063
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
77,473
190,134
70,916
10,452
180,146
261,050
38,474
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
13,021
23,738
23,738
3,499
26,042
47,476
6,997
Tax effects of
non-GAAP
adjustments
(3,255)
(5,935)
(5,935)
(875)
(6,510)
(11,870)
(1,749)
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
1,331,727
1,198,843
1,418,747
209,098
2,712,742
2,617,590
385,785
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income per ordinary
share
-Basic
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.01
0.13
0.13
0.02
-Diluted
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.01
0.13
0.13
0.02
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income per ADS
-Basic
1.28
1.15
1.37
0.20
2.60
2.52
0.37
-Diluted
1.27
1.15
1.36
0.20
2.59
2.51
0.37
SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.