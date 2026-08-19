Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited: Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented: "We are excited to deliver a quarter of both strong growth and profitability. Gross billings from our AI cloud business grew 82% year-over-year, representing 56% of public cloud revenue, driven by incremental contributions from our AI cloud infrastructure services as well as Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) offerings. Profitability-wise, we recorded positive operating margin (GAAP) for the first time, and our adjusted operating profit margin increased significantly to reach 4.0% [ 1] , thanks to our improved gross margin and operating efficiency. We remain committed to pursuing high-quality, sustainable growth strategy, deepening collaboration with customers both within and beyond our ecosystem, and strengthening our market position."

Ms. Yi Li, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, "We delivered a strong quarter, with total revenue reaching a record high of RMB3,072.0 million, representing an increase of 30.8% year-over-year. Adjusted gross profit increased by 34.6% year-over-year to RMB471.7 million, with an adjusted gross margin of 15.4% [ 2] , an improvement from last quarter. We also reached breakeven on operating profit (GAAP), with adjusted operating profit margin reaching 4.0%, demonstrating improving profitability thanks to AI demand tailwinds and operational optimization. We remain committed to investing for sustainable long-term growth, with capital expenditures (including capitalized assets through leasing arrangements) amounting to RMB3.3 billion in Q2, an increase from Q1."

S econd Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB3,072.0 million (US$452.8 [ 3] million), increased by 30.8% year-over-year from RMB2,349.2 million in the same quarter of 2025, and increased by 13.6% quarter-over-quarter from RMB2,703.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase was mainly due to revenue growth from AI-related customers, supported by continued upgrades to our AI infrastructure and product offerings.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB2,357.6 million (US$347.5 million), increased by 45.1% year-over-year from RMB1,625.3 million in the same quarter of 2025 and increased by 18.1% quarter-over-quarter from RMB1,996.3 million last quarter. The increase was mainly driven by growing demand for AI cloud services. AI cloud gross billings reached RMB1,327 million (US$195.6 million), while our other public cloud services also maintained solid growth.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB714.3 million (US$105.3 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.3% from RMB723.9 million in the same quarter of 2025 and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 1.0% from RMB707.4 million last quarter.

[1] Our operating profit margin was 0.7%. [2] Our gross profit was RMB466.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.6%, with a gross margin of 15.2%. [3] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Cost of revenues was RMB2,605.8 million (US$384.0 million), representing an increase of 29.6% from RMB2,010.4 million in the same quarter of 2025, which was mainly due to our continued investment in AI computing resources. IDC costs increased by 23.3% year-over-year from RMB803.1 million to RMB990.1 million (US$146.0 million) this quarter, largely in line with our revenue expansion. Depreciation and amortization costs increased from RMB552.0 million in the same quarter of 2025 to RMB963.8 million (US$142.0 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the depreciation of newly acquired and leased servers, and network equipment which were mainly related to AI cloud business. Solution development and services costs increased by 3.9% year-over-year from RMB563.7 million in the same quarter of 2025 to RMB585.7 million (US$86.3 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the solution personnel expansion. Fulfillment costs and other costs were RMB15.1 million (US$2.2 million) and RMB51.1 million (US$7.5 million) this quarter.

Gross profit was RMB466.2 million (US$68.7 million), representing an increase of 37.6% from RMB338.9 million in the same quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the expansion of our revenue scale, especially the intelligent computing services. Gross margin was 15.2% in this quarter, compared with 14.4% in the same quarter of 2025 and 12.8% last quarter. The increase was mainly due to higher profit contribution from our AI cloud business. Non-GAAP gross profit [ 4] was RMB471.7 million (US$69.5 million), compared with RMB350.6 million in the same period in 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin [ 4] was 15.4%, compared with 14.9% in the same period in 2025.

Total operating expenses were RMB443.2 million (US$65.3 million), decreased by 33.4% from RMB665.8 million in the same quarter of 2025 and decreased by 13.4% from RMB511.9 million last quarter. Among which:

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB113.1 million (US$16.7 million), decreased by 14.3% from RMB132.0 million in the same period in 2025 and decreased by 8.6% from RMB123.8 million last quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of share-based compensation and personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were RMB140.2 million (US$20.6 million), decreased by 58.7% from RMB339.6 million in the same period in 2025 and decreased by 28.0% from RMB194.8 million last quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of credit loss expenses and share-based compensation.

Research and development expenses were RMB189.9 million (US$28.0 million), decreased by 2.3% from RMB194.3 million in the same period in 2025 and decreased by 1.8% from RMB193.3 million last quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease of personnel costs and share-based compensation.

Operating profit was RMB23.0 million (US$3.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB327.0 million in the same period in 2025 and operating loss of RMB166.1 million last quarter. The year-over-year improvement was mainly due to the increase of revenue, while the sequential improvement was mainly due to the impact of increase in gross profit. Non-GAAP operating profit [5] was RMB124.0 million (US$18.3 million), compared with operating loss of RMB166.4 million in the same period last year and operating loss of RMB59.8 million last quarter.

[4] Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. [5] Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit is defined as operating (loss) profit excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and we define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Net loss was RMB93.0 million (US$13.7 million), narrowed by 79.6% from RMB456.9 million in the same quarter of 2025 and narrowed by 72.9% from RMB343.7 million last quarter. Non-GAAP net loss [ 6] was RMB59.8 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB300.5 million in the same quarter of 2025 and RMB237.1 million last quarter.

Non-GAAP EBITDA [7] was RMB1,100.5 million (US$162.2 million), compared with RMB406.0 million in the same quarter of 2025 and RMB747.5 million last quarter. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 35.8%, compared with 17.3% in the same quarter of 2025 and 27.6% last quarter.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.02 (US$0.00), compared with RMB0.11 in the same quarter of 2025 and RMB0.08 last quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,674.3 million (US$688.9 million) as of June 30, 2026, compared with RMB6,018.0 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease was mainly due to the investment into the procurement of computing power equipment.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 4,501,784,337 as of June 30, 2026, equivalent to about 300,118,956 ADSs.

Conference Call Information

Kingsoft Cloud's management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 8:15 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:15 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/

BIf61186884fdb445fabf9794d01884399. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit, Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as operating (loss) profit excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and we define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and foreign exchange loss (gain), and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as Non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

[6] Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and foreign exchange loss (gain), and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as Non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. [7] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud's goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud' s business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud's ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China's political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) is a leading cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)

Dec 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 6,018,043 4,674,330 688,911 Restricted cash 99,194 54,963 8,101 Accounts receivable, net 1,740,472 2,433,175 358,606 Prepayments and other assets 2,592,314 3,116,516 459,317 Amounts due from related parties 573,396 702,453 103,529 Total current assets 11,023,419 10,981,437 1,618,464 Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net 10,094,870 13,725,293 2,022,858 Intangible assets, net 532,769 445,819 65,706 Goodwill 4,605,724 4,605,724 678,800 Prepayments and other assets 139,836 419,048 61,760 Equity investments 234,166 336,495 49,593 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,405 189,754 27,966 Total non-current assets 15,705,770 19,722,133 2,906,683 Total assets 26,729,189 30,703,570 4,525,147







LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 2,014,453 2,425,273 357,441 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,222,429 3,792,735 558,981 Short-term borrowings 3,348,279 3,256,926 480,011 Income tax payable 73,310 67,751 9,985 Amounts due to related parties 721,932 1,221,055 179,961 Current operating lease liabilities 40,941 96,996 14,295 Total current liabilities 9,421,344 10,860,736 1,600,674 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term borrowings 3,023,538 3,424,480 504,706 Amounts due to related parties 2,212,325 3,217,952 474,267 Deferred tax liabilities 61,914 61,273 9,031 Other liabilities 2,645,895 4,161,172 613,282 Non-current operating lease liabilities 51,139 83,245 12,269 Total non-current liabilities 7,994,811 10,948,122 1,613,555 Total liabilities 17,416,155 21,808,858 3,214,229 Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares 30,888 30,888 4,552 Treasury shares (31,068) (6,222) (917) Additional paid-in capital 24,073,006 24,170,141 3,562,238 Statutory reserves funds 51,661 51,661 7,614 Accumulated deficit (15,247,868) (15,684,766) (2,311,648) Accumulated other comprehensive income 440,407 336,801 49,638 Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

shareholders' equity 9,317,026 8,898,503 1,311,477 Non-controlling interests (3,992) (3,791) (559) Total equity 9,313,034 8,894,712 1,310,918 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity 26,729,189 30,703,570 4,525,147

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues:













Public cloud services 1,625,309 1,996,301 2,357,617 347,470 2,978,788 4,353,918 641,688 Enterprise cloud services 723,918 707,431 714,349 105,282 1,340,416 1,421,780 209,544 Total revenues 2,349,227 2,703,732 3,071,966 452,752 4,319,204 5,775,698 851,232 Cost of revenues (2,010,370) (2,357,984) (2,605,757) (384,041) (3,662,041) (4,963,741) (731,565) Gross profit 338,857 345,748 466,209 68,711 657,163 811,957 119,667 Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing expenses (131,996) (123,776) (113,130) (16,673) (276,334) (236,906) (34,916) General and administrative expenses (339,563) (194,765) (140,169) (20,658) (521,562) (334,934) (49,363) Research and development expenses (194,285) (193,315) (189,911) (27,989) (420,455) (383,226) (56,481) Total operating expenses (665,844) (511,856) (443,210) (65,320) (1,218,351) (955,066) (140,760) Operating (loss) profit (326,987) (166,108) 22,999 3,391 (561,188) (143,109) (21,093) Interest income 11,520 32,030 25,920 3,820 16,466 57,950 8,541 Interest expense (124,669) (153,595) (166,766) (24,578) (207,566) (320,361) (47,215) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (39,526) (44,006) 24,106 3,553 (30,475) (19,900) (2,933) Other gain (loss), net 1,620 (6,588) 17,521 2,582 4,864 10,933 1,611 Other income (expense), net 23,522 (372) (250) (37) 16,510 (622) (92) Loss before income taxes (454,520) (338,639) (76,470) (11,269) (761,389) (415,109) (61,181) Income tax expense (2,343) (5,081) (16,507) (2,433) (11,584) (21,588) (3,182) Net loss (456,863) (343,720) (92,977) (13,702) (772,973) (436,697) (64,363) Less: net profit (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests 602 100 101 15 (1,582) 201 30 Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud

Holdings Limited (457,465) (343,820) (93,078) (13,717) (771,391) (436,898) (64,393) Net loss per share:













Basic and diluted (0.11) (0.08) (0.02) (0.00) (0.20) (0.10) (0.01) Shares used in the net loss per share

computation:













Basic and diluted 4,009,119,198 4,555,310,453 4,562,509,396 4,562,509,396 3,869,381,978 4,558,929,811 4,558,929,811 Other comprehensive income (loss), net

of tax of nil:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 43,174 (34,472) (69,134) (10,189) 50,918 (103,606) (15,270) Comprehensive loss (413,689) (378,192) (162,111) (23,891) (722,055) (540,303) (79,633) Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests 606 100 101 15 (1,594) 201 30 Comprehensive loss attributable to

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

(414,295) (378,292) (162,212) (23,906) (720,461) (540,504) (79,663)

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS





(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 338,857 345,748 466,209 68,711 657,163 811,957 119,667 Adjustments:













- Share-based compensation expenses (allocated in cost of revenues) 11,712 5,658 5,503 811 21,077 11,161 1,645 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 350,569 351,406 471,712 69,522 678,240 823,118 121,312

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Gross margin 14.4 % 12.8 % 15.2 % 15.2 % 14.1 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 14.9 % 13.0 % 15.4 % 15.7 % 14.3 %

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS





(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (456,863) (343,720) (92,977) (13,702) (772,973) (436,697) (64,363) Adjustments:













- Share-based compensation expenses 116,856 62,571 57,260 8,439 251,467 119,831 17,661 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 39,526 44,006 (24,106) (3,553) 30,475 19,900 2,933 Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (300,481) (237,143) (59,823) (8,816) (491,031) (296,966) (43,769) Adjustments:













- Interest income (11,520) (32,030) (25,920) (3,820) (16,466) (57,950) (8,541) - Interest expense 124,669 153,595 166,766 24,578 207,566 320,361 47,215 - Income tax expense 2,343 5,081 16,507 2,433 11,584 21,588 3,182 - Depreciation and amortization 591,021 858,003 1,002,924 147,813 1,012,922 1,860,927 274,267 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 406,032 747,506 1,100,454 162,188 724,575 1,847,960 272,354 - Gain on disposal of property and equipment (5,708) - (35,024) (5,162) (7,818) (35,024) (5,162) Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment, normalized

Adjusted EBITDA 400,324 747,506 1,065,430 157,026 716,757 1,812,936 267,192

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS







(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)









Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating (loss) profit (326,987) (166,108) 22,999 3,391 (561,188) (143,109) (21,093) Adjustments:













- Share-based compensation expenses 116,856 62,571 57,260 8,439 251,467 119,831 17,661 - Amortization of intangible assets 43,751 43,720 43,702 6,441 87,532 87,422 12,884 Adjusted operating (loss) profit (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (166,380) (59,817) 123,961 18,271 (222,189) 64,144 9,452 - Gain on disposal of property and equipment (5,708) - (35,024) (5,162) (7,818) (35,024) (5,162) Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment, normalized

Adjusted operating (loss) profit (172,088) (59,817) 88,937 13,109 (230,007) 29,120 4,290

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Net loss margin -19.4 % -12.7 % -3.0 % -17.9 % -7.6 % Adjusted net loss margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) -12.8 % -8.8 % -1.9 % -11.4 % -5.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 17.3 % 27.6 % 35.8 % 16.8 % 32.0 % Normalized Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0 % 27.6 % 34.7 % 16.6 % 31.4 % Adjusted operating (loss) profit margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) -7.1 % -2.2 % 4.0 % -5.1 % 1.1 % Normalized Adjusted operating (loss) profit margin -7.3 % -2.2 % 2.9 % -5.3 % 0.5 %

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from operating activities 1,460,134 533,978 2,850,866 420,166 Net cash used in investing activities (887,832) (1,630,049) (2,912,812) (429,295) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 2,552,561 7,606 (109,637) (16,158) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,921 (78,078) (49,818) (7,343) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,130,784 (1,166,543) (221,401) (32,630) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,386,344 6,117,237 4,950,694 729,642 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 5,517,128 4,950,694 4,729,293 697,012

SOURCE Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited