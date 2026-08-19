Vision Marine Technologies, Inc: Vision Marine Technologies and Avikus, an HD Hyundai Company, Begin NEUBOAT Integration Partnership for E-Motion Electric Propulsion

STERK 31E selected as the first validation platform, with the integration project targeted for display at IBEX 2026, October 6-8, in Tampa.

BOISBRIAND, QC, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") today announced that it has begun a technology partnership with Avikus Co., Ltd. ("Avikus"), an HD Hyundai subsidiary specializing in intelligent navigation and operator-assist technology, to evaluate the integration of Avikus's NEUBOAT capabilities with Vision Marine's twin-motor E-Motion propulsion architecture.

The program will use the STERK 31E as its first validation platform and is intended to establish an integration framework connecting intelligent navigation, vessel controls, and Vision Marine's high-voltage electric propulsion technology.

Sterk 31E Showcased at Lake Berryessa, CA, US this summer.

The collaboration represents a step in Vision Marine's strategy to advance E-Motion beyond electric propulsion toward a broader integrated vessel technology architecture connecting propulsion, steering, helm controls, safety systems, and intelligent navigation.

Subject to successful integration and validation, planned NEUBOAT functionality includes object recognition, route planning, smart autopilot, adaptive cruise, collision-avoidance assistance, and auto-docking assistance. Avikus's technology combines camera- and LiDAR-based perception, object-recognition hardware, vessel-control interfaces, and an integrated user display.

Partnership Scope and Development Framework

Under the partnership, Avikus has provided the initial NEUBOAT operator-assist and auto-docking system for integration and validation on the STERK 31E, and its engineering team is providing related technical support. The companies' engineering teams are working jointly, with Vision Marine's engineers having performed substantial vessel-side engineering, system-interface development and integration work involving the STERK 31E, its twin E-Motion propulsion architecture, helm controls, and steering systems. The parties are proceeding collaboratively on a non-exclusive basis, without a formal written agreement or binding commitments, and the partnership is intended to continue beyond the initial integration and IBEX presentation.

The companies are developing and validating an integration approach intended to make Avikus technology available as an integrated option for customers on other compatible twin-motor vessels. For future customer orders, Vision Marine would acquire the applicable Avikus system for integration, enabling each company to commercialize its respective technology. Any future offering would remain subject to vessel compatibility, customer demand, and commercial arrangements for future orders. As part of Vision Marine's ongoing technology-development activities, the current phase is focused on generating engineering and validation knowledge and is not expected to materially affect the Company's current operations or financial position.

From Electric Propulsion to an Integrated Vessel Platform

Vision Marine believes the increasing convergence of propulsion, digital controls, perception, and intelligent navigation creates an opportunity for electric propulsion systems to become more deeply integrated into the overall vessel architecture.

By combining Vision Marine's twin E-Motion propulsion architecture with Avikus's intelligent-navigation capabilities, the companies intend to develop and validate interfaces connecting advanced perception and navigation functionality with propulsion, steering, helm controls, and other vessel-control systems.

STERK 31E Selected as First Validation Platform, Targeting IBEX 2026

The existing twin-motor architecture provides Vision Marine and Avikus with a real-world platform on which to develop, calibrate and validate system architecture, control communication, and the interfaces among the NEUBOAT system, helm controls, steering and twin E-Motion outboards.

The program is expected to progress through three principal stages:

System Interfacing ? Dockside Commissioning ? On-Water Validation

Subject to development progress and successful integration, the companies intend to display the project at the 2026 International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference ("IBEX"), taking place October 6-8, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

IBEX is a trade-only technical event for the marine industry that brings together boatbuilders, engineers, designers, marine manufacturers, and technology providers. Vision Marine and Avikus intend to use the industry setting to present the planned combination of NEUBOAT operator-assist capabilities and Vision Marine's twin E-Motion electric propulsion architecture as a milestone in an open-ended partnership intended to continue beyond the event.

"E-Motion was designed to become more than an electric replacement for a conventional engine. Our objective is to build an integrated marine technology architecture connecting propulsion, controls, safety systems, and increasingly intelligent digital functionality," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Vision Marine. "Working with Avikus brings specialized intelligent-navigation expertise from an HD Hyundai company to an operational twin E-Motion platform. The STERK 31E gives our teams a real-world platform to integrate and validate these technologies together, while developing knowledge that could support future OEM applications."

Building Toward a More Intelligent Electric Boating Architecture

Successful completion of the program would provide Vision Marine with engineering and operating knowledge supporting its broader objective of positioning E-Motion as an integration-ready propulsion architecture for increasingly connected and intelligent vessel-control systems.

NEUBOAT Control is a Level 2 operator-assist system. A qualified vessel operator must remain at the helm and retain responsibility for navigation and vessel operation at all times.

About Avikus

Avikus Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai dedicated to the development of intelligent navigation and operator-assist technology for commercial and leisure vessels. Its NEUBOAT product family for recreational boating combines AI-based perception, intelligent navigation, situational awareness, and operator-assist functionality designed to support more intuitive vessel operation.

For more information, visit avikus.ai and avikus.us.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company and vertically integrated recreational boating platform delivering premium on-water experiences across electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Through its proprietary E-Motion high-voltage electric propulsion technology and its Nautical Ventures multi-brand retail, marina and service network, Vision Marine combines marine engineering, direct consumer access, OEM relationships, service infrastructure, and customer-support capabilities.

For more information, visit visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the scope, progress and timing of the partnership between Vision Marine and Avikus; the planned integration of Avikus's NEUBOAT technology with Vision Marine's twin E-Motion propulsion architecture; the intended functionality, performance and potential benefits of the integrated system; planned system interfacing, commissioning and on-water validation; the intended display of the integration project at IBEX 2026; the parties' intention to continue the partnership beyond IBEX; the anticipated effect of the project on the Company's operations and financial position; the objective of establishing an integration framework; the potential applicability of resulting engineering and validation work to other vessel platforms; potential future purchases, vessel integrations, sales or revenue; future development, production or commercialization; and the Company's strategy for advancing E-Motion as an integrated marine technology platform.

Material assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements include the continued cooperation of Vision Marine and Avikus; the technical compatibility of their respective systems; the availability of required personnel, components, and testing resources; the successful completion of integration and validation activities; and compliance with applicable safety and regulatory requirements.

Commercial availability and production timing remain subject to successful completion of the integration and validation program and the establishment of future commercial arrangements. There can be no assurance that the integration will be completed successfully, achieve the intended functionality or result in a commercially available product or future revenue.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, technical compatibility and integration risks; software, hardware and system-validation challenges; development delays; dependence on third-party technology and suppliers; product-safety, cybersecurity and regulatory considerations; operating limitations of operator-assist technology; manufacturing and supply-chain conditions; product availability; customer and OEM adoption; commercial execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its history of operating losses; its ability to generate positive cash flow or obtain additional financing if required; compliance with applicable Nasdaq and TSX Venture Exchange continued-listing requirements; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc