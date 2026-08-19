Black Manta Capital Partners and CanTra partner to open regulated access to exceptional real-world assets

Partnership combines Black Manta Capital Partners' MiFID II regulatory infrastructure with CanTra's investor platform for exceptional assets

Munich/Vienna, 19 August 2026 - Black Manta Capital Partners GmbH (BMCP) and CanTra GmbH have entered into a partnership to broaden regulated investor access to exceptional real-world assets, including fine art, collectibles, iconic real estate, music rights, film and entertainment assets, and selected opportunities from the sports economy.

Under the partnership, CanTra operates as a tied agent of BMCP, acting exclusively on behalf of and under the liability of the BaFin-regulated investment firm. BMCP provides the regulatory framework within which CanTra can broker eligible financial instruments under the applicable MiFID II regime.

The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities: Black Manta Capital Partners' regulated infrastructure for bringing innovative investment propositions into European capital markets, and CanTra's focus on curating and connecting investors with exceptional real-world assets.

A regulated framework for new investment propositions

BMCP's tied-agent model enables specialist businesses to retain their own brand, proposition and client relationship while conducting regulated activities within an established European framework.

For CanTra, this provides the regulatory foundation for an investor platform dedicated to asset classes that have historically been difficult for individual investors to access through conventional financial markets.

"CanTra is a strong example of what our tied-agent infrastructure is designed to enable," said Alexander Rapatz, CEO and Co-Founder of Black Manta Capital Partners. "A specialist platform can focus on its asset expertise and investor proposition while operating within an established regulatory framework. Together, we are showing how regulation and innovation can work alongside each other to bring new investment opportunities to market."

Opening access to exceptional real-world assets

CanTra is the investor-facing gateway within the wider ARTEX ecosystem, which brings together specialist capabilities across asset origination, structuring, issuance, distribution, listing and eligible secondary-market trading.

The platform has been created to broaden access to exceptional assets through regulated digital securities and institutional infrastructure.

CanTra will launch with an opportunity linked to Francis Bacon's Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963, an important triptych by one of the most influential artists of the twentieth century. The work is currently exhibited at the MNAHA in Luxembourg, on loan from Art Share 002.

Investors will be able to access the opportunity through a regulated digital security from EUR 100, subject to eligibility and the applicable offering documentation. Further opportunities across collectibles, music rights, film and entertainment, iconic real estate and sports assets are expected to follow.

"CanTra is the investor-facing gateway our ecosystem has been building towards," said Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, CEO of ARTEX Global Markets. "ARTEX established regulated market infrastructure for exceptional assets; CanTra now brings those opportunities directly to a broader generation of investors. Working with Black Manta Capital Partners gives us an established regulatory framework while maintaining the standards of investor protection and institutional infrastructure that are fundamental to our model."

Black Manta Capital Partners

Black Manta Capital Partners is the leading full-service provider of tokenization as a service and liability umbrella solutions in the DACH region. Under this concept, the company, which was founded in Luxembourg in 2018 and is headquartered in Munich and Vienna, offers all the necessary services for the digital representation of assets on a blockchain for corporate customers in a wide range of industries. As a leading player in this area, Black Manta Capital Partners has a German BaFin license and is therefore regulated in all 27 EU countries. In addition, there is a US branch and, since 2023, registration as a foreign broker/dealer in China with representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, see https://blackmanta.capital/.

CanTra

CanTra provides regulated investor access to exceptional real-world assets through regulated digital securities. Operating as a tied agent of Black Manta Capital Partners GmbH, CanTra curates opportunities across fine art, collectibles, music rights, film and entertainment, iconic real estate and sports assets. www.cantra.io



Press contact:



Cantra Gmbh

Saad Benjelloun-Touimi

E-mail: contact@cantra.io

T: +4915888626769

Black Manta Capital Partners

Florian Mark

Senior Consultant

YIELD Communications GmbH

E-Mail: f.mark@yieldpr.de

T: +49 89 255 525 37