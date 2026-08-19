Bengaluru facility marks a landmark in UK-India industrial partnership, as two nations capitalise on historic Free Trade Agreement

discoverIE Group plc ("discoverIE" or "the Group"), the international designer and manufacturer of customised electronic components for industrial applications, today announces the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, marking an important milestone in the Group's international growth strategy and long-term commitment to the Indian market.

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Photo 1 from left to right Puneet Arora VP of APAC, Noratel Group, Paul Hill Group Commerical Director, discoverIE Group, Jaya Choraria British Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, Nick Jefferies Group Chief Executive, discoverIE Group, Lars Janson CEO, Noratel Group

The opening comes at a pivotal moment in UK-India economic relations. The landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement, the most significant bilateral trade deal the UK has signed since leaving the European Union, entered into force on 15 July 2026, creating new commercial opportunities between the two nations. discoverIE's investment in Bengaluru is proof of that partnership in action, reflecting the Group's confidence in India's long-term growth potential and the deepening ties between UK and Indian industry.

At approximately 9,000 m2, the new facility located in Jigani, Bengaluru more than doubles the size of the Group's current Bengaluru operation, substantially increasing capacity to support growing customer demand in India and the wider region.

The Bengaluru operation, part of discoverIE's Noratel business which manufactures high quality specialised power transformers and magnetic components for a wide range of industries, has experienced strong growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand from local customers and new project wins in key industrial sectors. Approximately 70% of production serves customers in India, supporting the country's rapidly expanding renewable energy and industrial infrastructure markets. The new facility provides three times the capacity of the previous Bengaluru site, supporting substantial future job creation as production ramps up. It will also enable the Group to support existing customer growth while pursuing new opportunities across India and international export markets.

The new facility also supports discoverIE's sustainability ambitions, with production expected to focus initially on products serving the renewable energy market, such as wind systems. The site offers opportunities for future renewable energy initiatives, including solar power generation, while modern infrastructure and an improved operational layout will support efficiency, safety and responsible growth.

As a UK-headquartered international group with operations across Europe, North America and Asia, discoverIE continues to invest in regions that offer strong long-term growth potential and close proximity to customers. The Bengaluru expansion reflects discoverIE's commitment to India's manufacturing sector. Together, these developments demonstrate the benefits of strengthening economic ties between the UK and India through investment, innovation and skills development.

Representatives from the British High Commission in India network, local government, customers and business partners are expected to attend the opening ceremony, recognizing the importance of international investment, innovation and collaboration.

Nick Jefferies, Group Chief Executive of discoverIE, commented:

"India is one of the world's most dynamic economies and an increasingly important market for discoverIE. This investment reflects our confidence in the country's long-term growth prospects and the opportunities we see supporting customers across multiple markets. The new Bengaluru facility strengthens our manufacturing capability and demonstrates our commitment to such an important growth market."

Jaya Choraria, British Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, said:

"With the UK-India trade deal in force, we have turbocharged our economic partnership. discoverIE's expansion in Bengaluru is a testament to this elevated partnership and demonstrates how innovative UK clean energy businesses are increasingly supporting India's growth. This expansion will strengthen supply chains and boost industrial application of clean energy solutions. As trade between our countries gets cheaper, quicker, and easier under the Free Trade Agreement, I am confident that more and more UK companies like discoverIE will look to India for growth opportunities."

Burson Buchanan

Notes to Editors:

discoverIE is an international group of businesses that designs and manufactures customised electronic components for industrial applications.

discoverIE is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, classified within the Electrical Components and Equipment subsector.

The Group employs c.4,600 people across 21 countries with its principal operating units located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India and North America.

The Group currently employs over 400 people in its operations in Trivandrum and Bengaluru.

discoverIE continues to invest in its UK operations that comprise 10 production facilities and employ over 500 people. They remain an important part of the Group's global engineering, manufacturing and commercial footprint.

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Jamie Hooper, Toto Berger

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

discoverIE@buchanan.com