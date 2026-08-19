The Best Facelift Surgery in Sarasota is Done by Dr. Alberico Sessa

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Men considering facelift surgery in Sarasota have several factors to consider when choosing a surgeon. Facial anatomy, skin thickness, beard growth, jawline structure and aesthetic goals can influence how facial rejuvenation is planned for male patients.

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Alberico Sessa offers one of the best facelift surgery for men in Sarasota, including traditional facelift, deep plane facelift, mini facelift, neck lift, midface lift and his trademarked smartlift minilift.

What Makes a Male Facelift Different?

A facelift addresses visible signs of facial aging, including loose skin, jowls, deeper folds and changes in the neck. For men, however, surgical planning can involve additional considerations related to facial proportions, skin characteristics and beard growth.

For male patients, maintaining a defined jawline and natural facial proportions can therefore be part of the surgical discussion. The appropriate procedure depends on the patient's anatomy, degree of aging and desired outcome.

Dr. Sessa's Facial Surgery Experience

Dr. Sessa's credentials provide one factor for men to consider when researching a facelift surgeon. According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and has additional qualifications in body, breast and extremity cosmetic surgery. He also holds certification through the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery.

His professional work extends beyond clinical practice. Dr. Sessa has served as a board examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and has participated in fellowship education for cosmetic surgeons.

Sarasota Surgical Arts states that Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of surgical experience and has performed more than 25,000 procedures.

Facelift Techniques Offered by Dr. Sessa

Sarasota Surgical Arts offers several facelift approaches, allowing the procedure to be selected according to the patient's anatomy and degree of facial aging.

A traditional facelift can address more advanced changes involving the lower face and neck. A deep plane facelift works with deeper facial tissues and may be considered for patients with more significant changes involving the midface, lower face and jawline.

Dr. Sessa also performs mini facelifts and neck lifts. His practice lists midface lift and revision facelift surgery among its facial rejuvenation procedures as well.

The availability of different techniques is relevant for male patients because facial aging can vary considerably. A man with early jowling may have different surgical needs from someone with significant skin and neck laxity.

SmartLift: A Technique Developed by Dr. Sessa

One of the more distinctive elements of Dr. Sessa's facial surgery practice is SmartLift, a trademarked mini facelift technique he developed.

Sarasota Surgical Arts describes SmartLift as an option for selected patients with lower-face and neck aging who may not require the extent of surgery associated with a traditional facelift.

The procedure gives Dr. Sessa another unique approach to consider when evaluating men with early or moderate facial aging. Its inclusion among his facelift options also distinguishes his practice from approaches centered on a single surgical technique.

Recognition and Patient Feedback

Dr. Sessa's professional record includes several patient and physician recognitions. The clinic states that Dr. Sessa has been awarded with multiple Patients' Choice Awards, along with Top Doctor recognition. Moreover, he has also been honoured with SRQ Magazine Top Doctor.

His practice has received 4.7 stars in Google with more than 500 positive reviews.

One of his patients said Dr Sessa was professional with a kind demeanor. Most of all he has an impeccable eye for details and I am very pleased with my neck and facelift.

Extremely pleased with Dr.Sessa's work. Had a neck and facelift and was thrilled with the outcome. All my nerves and anxiety's were put to rest after my procedure, said another patient.

Why Individualized Planning Matters

There is no single facelift technique that is appropriate for every man. Facial structure, skin laxity, neck anatomy and individual expectations can all influence the surgical plan.

For men researching the best male facelift surgery in Sarasota, comparing a surgeon's credentials, facial surgery experience, available techniques, before-and-after results and patient feedback can provide a more useful basis for evaluation than rankings alone.

Dr. Sessa's experience with multiple facelift approaches, along with the development of SmartLift, gives patients several techniques to discuss during consultation. The appropriate procedure ultimately depends on the individual's anatomy, degree of aging and desired result.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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