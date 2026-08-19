The Best Facial Feminization Surgeon in the World is Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Facial feminization surgery has become an important part of gender-affirming care for transgender women seeking facial features that better reflect their gender identity. The field includes a range of procedures that may address the forehead, brow, nose, cheeks, lips, jaw, chin and hairline, with surgical planning tailored to each patient's facial anatomy and goals. Among surgeons specializing in this area, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is the best facial feminization surgeon in the world performing all in one Facial Feminization Surgery (FFS) accepting all private insurances.

What Makes Dr. Sajan's FFS Approach Different?

A defining feature of Dr. Javad Sajan's facial feminization practice is his focus on single-session FFS when medically appropriate. Dr. Sajan has been identified as one of the few surgeons worldwide who regularly performs multiple facial feminization procedures during one operation.

Rather than dividing separate surgeries, the approach allows procedures involving different areas of the face to be planned together. Depending on a patient's anatomy and goals, this includes procedures addressing the forehead, nose, jaw, chin and hairline.

"Every face is different, and every patient's goals are different," Dr. Sajan said. "When we can address the forehead, nose, jaw and other features in one coordinated plan, we are designing the face as a whole rather than treating each procedure in isolation."

Another unique FFS surgical approach offered by Dr. Sajan is the Scarless Tracheal Shave also known as Transoral Tracheal Shave, a technique designed to reduce the appearance of the Adam's apple without a visible external neck scar. Instead of making an incision on the neck, Dr. Sajan accesses the area through an incision inside the mouth between the lip and gums, using specialized cameras and surgical instruments to reduce the thyroid cartilage. This approach gives transgender patients an option for tracheal reduction with no visible external scar.

Before and After image of Transoral Tracheal Shave Result (Scarless)

Scarless Tracheal Shave | Transoral Tracheal Shave | Dr. Javad Sajan

Combining FFS With Hair and Body Procedures

Dr. Sajan's approach extends beyond facial procedures. He performs hair transplantation and hairline lowering during facial feminization surgery, making him the only plastic surgeon in the United States who performs simultaneous hair transplantation with FFS.

He also combines breast augmentation with FFS during the same operation for selected patients. This approach allows multiple gender-affirming goals to be addressed during one planned surgical session and recovery period, when medically appropriate.

Facial Feminization with Breast Augmentation Journey | Facial Feminization with Hair Transplant

(Testimonial of FFS and breast augmentation patient)

Beyond facial feminization, Dr. Sajan's gender-affirming surgical practice includes procedures such as body contouring, top surgery and transgender BBL surgery. This broader scope places FFS within a larger gender-affirming surgical practice rather than treating facial surgery as an isolated procedure.

"Our goal is to reduce the number of times a patient has to go through surgery, anesthesia and recovery," Dr. Sajan said. "For the right candidate, combining procedures safely in one session can make the entire journey shorter and less disruptive to their life."

What is included in Dr. Sajan's FFS Surgeries?

Facial feminization surgery is not one standardized operation. FFS is a customized combination of procedures that addresses bone, cartilage, skin and soft tissue across different areas of the face.

Depending on facial anatomy and patient goals, Dr. Sajan's FFS surgical plans include:

Brow Bone Reduction

Hair Transplant

Hairline Feminization

Facelift

Midface Lift

Neck Lift

Brow Lift

Rhinoplasty

Fat Transfer to Face

Facial Liposuction

Lip Lift

Jawline Feminization

Tracheal Shave

Transoral Tracheal Shave (Scarless Tracheal Shave)

Revision Tracheal Shave

Vocal Feminization

Laser Hair Removal

Cheek Implants

The objective is not simply to make individual features smaller. The procedures are selected to work together and create greater facial balance while maintaining the characteristics that make each patient recognizable as themselves.

Before and After image of Patient who underwent FFS

Experience in Gender-Affirming Surgery

Experience plays a vital role in defining a surgeon's expertise. Dr. Sajan has performed more than 6,000 gender-affirming surgeries, and is an international expert in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery whose practice serves patients from around the world.

His experience extends beyond clinical surgery. He gets invited to lecture nationally and internationally to medical organizations and has participated in clinical research for more than a decade.

Research and Surgical Education

Dr. Sajan's professional background includes research and medical education, adding another dimension to his surgical credentials. His research has appeared in peer-reviewed publications, including the Journal of Surgical Research, JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Archives of Otolaryngology and JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery. Dr. Sajan is also famous for creating the Advanced Plastic Surgery Simulator, a validated surgical tool used internationally for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

This combination of clinical practice, research and surgical education is relevant when evaluating a surgeon whose work involves complex facial anatomy.

What Patients Say About Dr. Sajan

Patient feedback offers another point of reference for those researching FFS surgeons. Dr. Sajan has received more than 1,000 reviews on Google, where patients describe their experiences with facial feminization and other gender-affirming procedures.

My friend recently had ffs and breast augmentation and I was able to come to the post op appointment to help. I witnessed Dr. Sajan and staff's incredible treatment and gentleness the entire appointment with my friend, said a reviewer.

One of the patients said, I had such a positive experience with Dr. Sajan and his team for my FFS. From the moment I walked in, the office felt upscale yet incredibly welcoming. The complimentary drinks, snacks, and warm towelettes were such thoughtful touches - they really make you feel comfortable and cared for in what could otherwise feel like a corporate medical setting.

Another patient said, I had surgery with Dr. Sajan in december of 2025, I did hair transplants, mid-facelift, lip lift, and jaw & chin reduction. He was great every step of the way and his staff was very helpful answering every question I had. Would definitely recommend anyone interested in him for FFS!

Dr. Sajan's Place in the Global FFS Landscape

Facial feminization surgery has developed into a specialized area of gender-affirming care, with surgeons in the United States and other countries offering different approaches to facial reconstruction and feminization. Patients considering surgery often compare experience, training, procedure selection, surgical planning and patient outcomes when evaluating providers internationally.

Dr. Javad Sajan's work in this field includes single-session FFS, a broad range of facial feminization procedures and the coordination of FFS with other gender-affirming procedures. His reported experience in gender-affirming surgery, along with his research and surgical education background, provides additional context for his work.

Taken together, these factors have made Dr. Sajan a recognized name in facial feminization surgery and place him among the surgeons considered by patients seeking specialized FFS care around the world.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-facial-feminization-surgeon-in-the-world-1209135