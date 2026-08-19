Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Diamond Consulate, a new private fine jewelry and custom jewelry destination, will open in Oklahoma City in November 2026, bringing an appointment-focused alternative to the traditional jewelry store experience.

Located at 5701 N. Western Avenue, Suite B, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, near Nichols Hills and Classen Curve, Diamond Consulate will specialize in engagement rings, natural and lab-grown diamonds, wedding bands, custom jewelry and CAD jewelry design through private, one-on-one consultations.

Rather than operating as a traditional walk-in jewelry store, Diamond Consulate was designed around the consultation itself. Clients reserve dedicated time with an experienced jewelry professional in a private setting where they can compare diamonds, explore settings, develop custom designs and make decisions without the pressure or distractions often associated with conventional jewelry retail.

"We wanted to create the kind of jewelry experience we would want for ourselves - private, comfortable, educational and genuinely personal," said Kelly Uptain, Chief Operating Officer of Diamond Consulate. "An engagement ring or custom piece of jewelry is incredibly personal. Our clients should have the time and attention to understand their options, participate in the design process and ultimately create something that feels uniquely theirs."

A Different Kind of Jewelry Experience for Oklahoma City

Diamond Consulate was created by Chris and Kelly Uptain, bringing more than two decades of experience in fine jewelry, diamonds, custom design and client service to Oklahoma. Chris Uptain is a master bench jeweler with nearly four decades of jewelry experience. Together, the Uptains have spent more than 23 years serving thousands of jewelry clients and developing a business model centered on craftsmanship, education, transparency and highly personalized service.

The Oklahoma City showroom represents a more intimate evolution of that model. Every visit will be by appointment, allowing the team to prepare specifically for each client before they arrive. Consultations can include diamond comparisons, engagement ring design, wedding band selection, custom jewelry planning and the redesign of meaningful existing jewelry.

The showroom is being designed as a comfortable, elevated environment rather than a traditional retail sales floor. Private consultation spaces, relaxed hospitality and individualized appointments are intended to make choosing or creating fine jewelry feel more like an experience than a transaction.

Custom Engagement Rings and CAD Jewelry Design

Custom jewelry and CAD design will be a central focus of Diamond Consulate. Clients looking for a custom engagement ring or other one-of-a-kind piece will be able to participate directly in the design process using modern computer-aided design (CAD) jewelry technology.

The process allows clients to work collaboratively with the Diamond Consulate team to develop details such as diamond shape, proportions, setting style, prong design, band width, profile and other design elements before the finished piece is produced. This approach is particularly valuable for clients who have inspiration images or a general vision but cannot find exactly what they want in a pre-designed ring.

"We believe custom jewelry should be collaborative," said Chris Uptain, co-founder of Diamond Consulate. "Our job isn't simply to sell someone a ring. It's to understand what they love, explain what will and won't work from a craftsmanship standpoint, and help turn their ideas into a piece that can actually be worn and enjoyed for generations."

Diamond Consulate will offer custom design services for engagement rings as well as wedding bands, anniversary jewelry, pendants, necklaces, earrings and other fine jewelry.

Natural and Lab-Grown Diamond Consultations

Diamond Consulate will also offer private diamond consultations for clients considering either natural diamonds or lab-grown diamonds. Rather than steering clients toward one category, the consultation process is designed to help buyers understand the differences between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds, including origin, grading, quality characteristics, size, appearance and pricing.

Clients can compare diamonds in person and receive guidance regarding the traditional Four Cs - cut, color, clarity and carat weight - along with factors that are often more difficult to understand from an online diamond listing alone. Diamond Consulate's goal is to combine the convenience and selection available in today's diamond market with the expertise and personal service of an experienced local jeweler.

Serving Oklahoma City, Nichols Hills, Edmond and Surrounding Communities

Diamond Consulate's location on North Western Avenue was selected to conveniently serve clients throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, including Oklahoma City, Nichols Hills, Edmond and surrounding communities. For the Uptains, the Oklahoma location also represents a homecoming.

"Opening Diamond Consulate here is especially meaningful because Oklahoma is home," Uptain said. "We see an opportunity to bring something genuinely different to the Oklahoma City jewelry market - exceptional jewelry expertise combined with a much more private and personalized experience."

Private Jewelry Appointments Beginning November 2026

Diamond Consulate is scheduled to officially open in November 2026, with advance reservations available prior to opening. Appointments will be available for engagement ring consultations, natural and lab-grown diamond consultations, custom engagement ring and CAD jewelry design, wedding bands, custom fine jewelry, and jewelry redesign and anniversary pieces.

Clients may learn more or request a private consultation at DiamondConsulate.com.

Each consultation is structured to provide clients with dedicated time rather than requiring them to compete for attention on a busy showroom floor. Couples are encouraged to attend together, particularly those who want to make the engagement ring design process part of their story.

About Diamond Consulate

Diamond Consulate is a private, appointment-only fine jewelry and custom jewelry showroom located at 5701 N. Western Avenue, Suite B, Oklahoma City, OK 73118. Founded by Chris and Kelly Uptain, Diamond Consulate brings more than two decades of fine jewelry experience and nearly four decades of bench jewelry expertise to Oklahoma City. The company specializes in engagement rings, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, wedding bands, custom jewelry, CAD jewelry design and personalized diamond consultations, serving Oklahoma City, Nichols Hills, Edmond and surrounding Oklahoma communities.

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Source: ReleasePR.com