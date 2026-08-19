TOYO Co., Ltd Announces Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Results

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF) ("TOYO," "we" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and the six months ended June 30, 2026.

First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

2.6 GW of solar cells delivered, an increase of 62.5% year-over-year

191.5 MW of solar modules delivered; module production capacity had not yet come online in the first half of 2025

Revenues of $261.0 million, an increase of 87.6% year-over-year

Net income of $ 45.8 million, compared to $2.5 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 1,731.6% year-over-year

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) of $82.1 million, compared to $21.5 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 282.3% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) of $82.3 million, compared to $22.8 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 260.2% year-over-year

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $46.0 million, compared to $3.9 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 1,090.6% year-over-year

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $1.21 and $1.20, respectively, compared to $0.08 in the first half of 2025

Raised approximately $52.6 million in aggregate net proceeds from a registered direct offering and at-the-market offerings during the first half of 2026

"We are very pleased with our first-half 2026 results, which reflect the continued strength of our global manufacturing platform and the growing demand we're seeing across our markets," said Takahiko Onozuka, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "Following the recent policy movement, we do expect an impact on our second-half results, though the magnitude is not yet certain, as we are currently in discussion with the Department of Commerce on a framework that would help address it. We will provide further updates as more clarity emerges."

"TOYO supports building a secure, competitive American solar supply chain, and we're putting capital behind it," said Rhone Resch, Chief Strategy Officer of TOYO. "That includes our integrated solar manufacturing campus in Humble, Texas, in the greater Houston area, comprising our 2 GW solar module facility and the new 1.5 GW advanced heterojunction (HJT) solar cell facility on the same site. We are working with the Department of Commerce on an investment offset that would support this buildout while keeping cell supply available to U.S. solar module makers. TOYO remains committed to growing U.S. solar manufacturing, supporting American jobs, and building a secure, non-FEOC (Non-Foreign Entity of Concern) supply chain."

Recent Developments

Registered Direct Offering: On June 25, 2026, the Company closed a registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of $50.0 million and net proceeds of approximately $47.1 million.

At-the-Market Offering: As of June 30, 2026, the Company had raised approximately $5.5 million in net proceeds from at-the-market offerings under its at-the-market equity program with Roth Capital Partners, LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

Russell Index Inclusion: Effective following the June 2026 annual reconstitution, TOYO was added to the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index.

CFO Transition: Effective July 1, 2026, Yasunari Harada was appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Taewoo (Raymond) Chung who resigned effective June 30, 2026.

Section 45X Tax Credit Eligibility: Toyo Solar Texas LLC expects to qualify for Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credits for the tax year 2025, based on a third-party tax compliance analysis announced on July 21, 2026.

Houston -Area Module Capacity Expansion: Construction of the Company's second 1 GW solar module production line at its Humble, Texas facility, in the greater Houston area, is nearing completion, with production expected to begin in September 2026. Once operational, this will bring TOYO's total solar module manufacturing capacity at that site to approximately 2 GW.

HJT Cell Manufacturing Line: TOYO's previously announced 1.5 GW advanced HJT solar cell manufacturing line - a $357 million investment, located on the same Humble, Texas site as the Company's solar module plant - is progressing on schedule. TOYO reaffirms that the line will enter pilot production no later than the first quarter of 2028.

Section 232 Polysilicon Determination: TOYO welcomed the Section 232 determination of the Trump Administration on polysilicon, reaffirming TOYO's $357 million HJT facility investment in Humble, Texas.

Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were approximately $118.2 million, an increase of 35.0% from $87.6 million in the same period in 2025, primarily reflecting approximately $31.7 million of solar module sales contributed during the second quarter by the Company's newly operational module facility in Texas.

Cost of revenues was approximately $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $69.3 million for the same period in 2025.

Gross profit was approximately $37.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 102.2% compared to $18.3 million for the same period in 2025. Gross margin improved to 31.3% for the second quarter of 2026 from 20.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses increased to approximately $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $7.3 million for the same period in 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2025.

General and administrative expenses were $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2025.

Income from operations was approximately $22.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2025.

Net income was approximately $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2025.

Net income attributable to TOYO's shareholders was $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2025.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.46 and $0.45, respectively, compared to $0.16 for both basic and diluted in the same period in 2025.

Unaudited First Half 2026 Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were approximately $261.0 million, an increase of 87.6% from $139.1 million in the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher solar cell and solar module revenue, including a 153.9% increase in sales to end customers in the United States, which represented $210.5 million, or approximately 80.7%, of first-half revenue.

Cost of revenues was approximately $176.2 million for the first half of 2026, compared to $116.0 million for the same period in 2025.

Gross profit was approximately $84.7 million for the first half of 2026, an increase of 267.0% compared to $23.1 million for the same period in 2025. Gross margin improved to 32.5% for the first half of 2026 from 16.6% in the first half of 2025, primarily reflecting expanded production capacity and improved production efficiencies.

Total operating expenses increased to approximately $25.9 million for the first half of 2026 from $13.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses were $3.6 million for the first half of 2026, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2025.

General and administrative expenses were $22.3 million for the first half of 2026, compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2025, primarily reflecting the scale-up of operations at the Company's Houston module facility and increased headcount to support growth.

Income from operations was approximately $58.8 million for the first half of 2026, an increase of 507.9% compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2025.

Net income was approximately $45.8 million for the first half of 2026, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Net income attributable to TOYO's shareholders was $45.8 million for the first half of 2026, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $1.21 and $1.20, respectively, compared to $0.08 in the first half of 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company generated cash from operations of $61.4 million and incurred capital expenditures of $27.8 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $123.4 million in cash and restricted cash (including non-current restricted cash), compared to $58.9 million as of December 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $103.5 million, with $6.6 million in current restricted cash and $13.4 million in non-current restricted cash, primarily securing letters of credit and bank facilities.

Business Outlook

"The current dynamic policy environment presents both challenges and opportunities for our business. We are in constructive discussions with the Department of Commerce on the Section 232 framework, and we are working toward a favorable outcome that would limit impact on our results - though we will not know the final terms until those discussions conclude," said Takahiko Onozuka, Chairman and CEO of TOYO.

"We remain confident in the underlying strength of our business, and we continue to execute on our U.S. manufacturing strategy. Our second module production line at our Humble, Texas campus in the greater Houston area is on track to begin production in September, bringing total module capacity there to approximately 2 GW, while our 1.5 GW HJT cell facility on that same site is progressing on schedule and we reaffirm that it will enter pilot production no later than the first quarter of 2028. Together, these investments mark real progress toward a larger, increasingly integrated U.S. manufacturing platform built to meet growing demand for high-performance solar products," said Takahiko Onozuka, Chairman and CEO of TOYO.

"The recent Section 232 proclamation reinforces the importance of this strategy. We believe TOYO's module operations, planned HJT capacity, use of American polysilicon, and broader non-FEOC supply chain align closely with the Trump Administration's onshoring goals. While near-term implementation details remain uncertain, we view the policy direction as supportive of TOYO's long-term position in the U.S. market," said Rhone Resch, Chief Strategy Officer of TOYO.

Conference Call

TOYO will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and first half 2026 results on August 19, 8:30 am ET. A live webcast and slide presentation will be available on TOYO's investor relations website in the "Events" section at investors.toyo-solar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are expected to be:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963

Japan - Tokyo: +81.3.4578.9081

Conference ID: 4590776

Live Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/998298548

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Vietnamese Dong ("VND") amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the reader's convenience. The VND exchange rate for balance sheet items, except for equity accounts, was VND 26,311 to US$1.00, the exchange rate as of June 30, 2026. Translations related to items in the statements of operations and comprehensive income and statements of cash flows from VND to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of VND 26,250 to US$1.00, the average exchange rate for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company makes no representation that the VND or U.S. dollar amounts referenced could be converted into U.S. dollars or VND, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of TOYO, the expected order delivery of TOYO, TOYO's construction plan of manufacturing facilities, and strategies of building up an integrated value chain in the U.S. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of TOYO's management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, activity levels, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although TOYO believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, TOYO cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by TOYO from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

TOYO cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, the sales performance of TOYO, and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those included under the heading "Risk Factors" of the filings of TOYO with the SEC. There may be additional risks that TOYO does not presently know or that TOYO currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of TOYO as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while TOYO may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TOYO as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, TOYO does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Crocker Coulson

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (646) 652-7185

Non-GAAP Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). TOYO believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to TOYO's financial condition and results of operations. TOYO's management uses these non-GAAP measures for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. TOYO believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides an additional tool for investors to evaluate projected operating results and trends, as well as compare TOYO's financial measures with those of other similar companies, many of which also present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of TOYO does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses such as share-based compensation and changes in fair value of contingent consideration and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in TOYO's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. You should review TOYO's audited and unaudited financial statements filed with the SEC and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate TOYO's business, results of operations and financial condition.

TOYO Co., Ltd

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)









For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues from related parties

$ 21,536,529



$ 14,566,338



$ 57,494,243



$ 25,087,488

Revenues from third parties



96,648,366





72,996,313





203,464,110





114,019,674

Revenues



118,184,895





87,562,651





260,958,353





139,107,162



































Cost of revenues - related parties



(20,885,274)





(9,126,165)





(49,360,863)





(17,983,523)

Cost of revenues - third parties



(60,333,330)





(60,151,456)





(126,870,001)





(98,037,375)

Cost of revenues



(81,218,604)





(69,277,621)





(176,230,864)





(116,020,898)

Gross profit



36,966,291





18,285,030





84,727,489





23,086,264



































Operating expenses































Selling and marketing expenses



(1,564,629)





(2,074,792)





(3,572,021)





(2,530,879)

General and administrative expenses



(12,846,480)





(5,268,587)





(22,330,242)





(10,878,506)

Total operating expenses



(14,411,109)





(7,343,379)





(25,902,263)





(13,409,385)



































Income from operations



22,555,182





10,941,651





58,825,226





9,676,879



































Other expenses































Interest income (expenses), net



278,102





(1,197,987)





(507,158)





(1,777,036)

Other expenses, net



(1,392,802)





(392,200)





(2,932,052)





(759,865)

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

payable



-





(941,764)





-





(1,341,794)

Total other expenses, net



(1,114,700)





(2,531,951)





(3,439,210)





(3,878,695)



































Income before income taxes



21,440,482





8,409,700





55,386,016





5,798,184



































Income tax expenses



(4,030,918)





(2,191,989)





(9,565,248)





(3,296,448)

Net income



17,409,564





6,217,711





45,820,768





2,501,736

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests



-





(502,522)





-





(965,275)

Net income attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd.'s

shareholders

$ 17,409,564



$ 6,720,233



$ 45,820,768



$ 3,467,011



































Other comprehensive loss































Foreign currency translation adjustment



(15,395)





(1,195,959)





(45,244)





(1,675,148)

Comprehensive income

$ 17,394,169



$ 5,021,752





45,775,524





826,588

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests



-





(502,522)





-





(965,275)

Comprehensive income attributable to TOYO

Co., Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 17,394,169



$ 5,524,274





45,775,524





1,791,863



































Weighted average number of ordinary share

outstanding- basic



38,193,043





34,480,116





37,937,402





34,040,373



































Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.46



$ 0.16



$ 1.21



$ 0.08

Weighted average number of ordinary share

outstanding - diluted



38,535,995





34,480,116





38,116,031





34,040,373

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.45



$ 0.16



$ 1.20



$ 0.08













































TOYO Co., Ltd

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)



















June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash

$ 103,467,022



$ 51,634,374

Restricted cash



6,576,827





714,245

Accounts receivable, net



15,406,535





11,253,459

Accounts receivable - related parties



-





494,695

Prepayments



10,075,305





25,407,080

Prepayments - a related party



-





72,264

Inventories, net



132,128,202





79,986,077

Other current assets



4,570,761





2,282,883

Total Current Assets



272,224,652





171,845,077



















Non-current Assets















Restricted cash, non-current



13,375,915





6,511,407

Long-term prepaid expenses



6,747,346





6,834,162

Deposits for property and equipment



3,826,052





776,627

Property and equipment, net



206,577,123





220,648,149

Right of use assets



33,966,220





34,354,338

Deferred tax assets



36,044





178,107

Other non-current assets



820,781





285,954

Total Non-current Assets



265,349,481





269,588,744

Total Assets

$ 537,574,133



$ 441,433,821



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 25,674,455



$ 30,648,493

Accounts payable



63,065,077





52,376,724

Accounts payable - related parties



3,068,695





3,269,212

Contract liabilities



49,327,830





27,592,381

Contract liabilities - related parties



64,715,769





80,348,303

Income tax payable



24,779,716





15,386,467

Due to related parties



11,090





62,328,287

Other payable and accrued expenses



8,219,614





15,415,684

Lease liabilities, current



3,534,017





2,867,727

Long-term bank borrowings, current portion



-





5,471,119

Total Current Liabilities



242,396,263





295,704,397



















Lease liabilities, non-current



34,028,802





34,474,040

Due to a related party, non-current



51,362,654





-

Total Non-current Liabilities



85,391,456





34,474,040

Total Liabilities



327,787,719





330,178,437



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)



















































Shareholders' Equity















Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,718,948

shares and 37,758,997 shares issued as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and

42,718,948 shares and 36,712,040 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31,

2025, respectively)



4,272





3,671

Additional paid-in capital



81,534,872





28,779,967

Statutory reserves



100,000





-

Retained earnings



135,697,152





89,976,384

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,549,882)





(7,504,638)

Total Shareholders' Equity



209,786,414





111,255,384



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 537,574,133



$ 441,433,821



TOYO Co., Ltd

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")









For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 61,439,429



$ 40,045,122



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(27,780,462)





(47,128,016)

Advances made to a related party



-





(67,393)

Net cash used in investing activities



(27,780,462)





(47,195,409)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Capital injection from shareholders



-





4,000,000

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in connection with a registered direct

offering



47,054,065





-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in connection with ATM



5,546,541





-

Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



25,640,403





22,755,361

Repayment of short-term bank borrowings



(30,602,649)





(15,780,809)

Repayment of long-term bank borrowings



(5,479,664)





(7,051,681)

Proceeds of borrowings from a related party



-





22,725,000

Repayment of borrowings to a related party



(11,000,000)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



31,158,696





26,647,871



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(257,925)





20,838

Net increase in cash and restricted cash



64,559,738





19,518,422

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period



58,860,026





17,149,389

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$ 123,419,764



$ 36,667,811



















Supplemental cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 1,671,463



$ 748,698

Cash paid for income tax

$ 18,430



$ -



















Noncash investing and financing activities























Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease

liabilities

$ 1,230,418



$ 1,863,841

Payables related to purchase of property and equipment

$ 21,931,470



$ 19,328,018

Issuance of ordinary shares to settle contingent consideration payable

$





$ 5,958,794





























Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets:





























June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025

Cash

$ 103,467,022



$ 51,634,374

Restricted cash



6,576,827





714,245

Restricted cash, non-current



13,375,915





6,511,407

Total Assets

$ 123,419,764



$ 58,860,026





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures** (Stated in US dollars)











For the six months ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures







Net income $45,820,768

$2,501,736





















Income tax $9,565,248

$3,296,448

Interest expenses $507,158

$1,777,036

Depreciation and amortization $24,523,769

$12,310,919

Amortization of right-of-use assets $1,638,620

$1,514,384

Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses $81,811

$83,575











EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $82,137,374

$21,484,098









































Adjustments







Share-based compensation $154,900

$18,000

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration -

$1,341,794











Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $82,292,274

$22,843,892











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income Operations







Net income $45,820,768

$2,501,736

Share-based compensation $154,900

$18,000

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration -

$1,341,794











Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $45,975,668

$3,861,530

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd