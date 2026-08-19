Data Center Busbar Market worth $3.01 billion in 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Busbar Market is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2026 to USD 3.01 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 250 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Data Center Busbar Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Data Center Busbar Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: 1.38 billion

1.38 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: 3.01 billion

3.01 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 14.0%

Data Center Busbar Market Trends & Insights:

The major trends driving the expansion of the global data center busbar market include the exponential growth of AI and hyperscale data centers, rising rack power density, the increasing prevalence of modular and scalable power distribution architecture, and the need for fast data center deployment. AI-enabled data centers are driving a significant rise in power density, creating a greater need for high-ampacity busbar systems for effective power distribution in dense data halls. Meanwhile, the increasing use of cloud services, along with the continued development of colocation and enterprise data centers, is fueling demand for flexible power distribution systems. The trend toward modular systems, high-ampacity busbars and configurable tap-off systems is also driving market growth by enabling easier installation, configuration and capacity scaling of data center infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The AI segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

The hyperscale segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The copper segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), and Vertiv Group Corp. (US) were identified as leading players in the data center busbar market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Renyun (Hunan) Busbar Co., Ltd. (China), G AND N Fortune Limited (China), and Power Solutions Group (US) are leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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Market growth is fundamentally driven by the exponential rise in rack power densities, accelerated by the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Traditional cable-based power distribution is increasingly giving way to modular overhead busbar systems, which eliminate spatial cable congestion, improve overhead thermal airflow, and significantly reduce electrical losses. Hyperscale and colocation operators are heavily prioritizing busways for their plug-and-play modularity, allowing hot-swappable capacity adjustments and faster facility commissioning with minimal operational downtime.

The AC power source segment is expected to account for the largest share of the data center busbar market during the forecast period.

The AC power source segment is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the data center busbar industry during the forecast period, due to the continued dominance of conventional AC-based electrical architectures across data centers. AC power is widely used throughout the facility, from utility and backup generation through UPS and distribution equipment to IT racks, creating substantial demand for AC busbar systems. The growing deployment of hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and AI data centers is further increasing requirements for reliable, high-capacity AC power distribution. Busbar systems provide modular and scalable distribution, allowing operators to add or reposition tap-off points as rack configurations and power requirements change. Schneider Electric, for example, offers dedicated busbar trunking and busway solutions for data center rack power distribution, highlighting the established role of AC-based busbar systems.

By space type, the white space segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The white space segment is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the data center busbar market, driven by increasing IT rack deployment, higher rack densities, and the expansion of AI and cloud computing infrastructure. White space, which houses servers and IT equipment, requires flexible and reliable power distribution systems that can adapt to changing rack configurations and power requirements. Busbars are gaining adoption in these areas because overhead systems can distribute power directly to rack rows while minimizing floor-space utilization and reducing cable congestion. The ability to add or relocate tap-off units without extensive cable rework further supports rapid deployment and future capacity expansion. As operators seek to maximize usable white-space capacity and accommodate increasingly dynamic high-density workloads, demand for modular busbar systems within data halls is expected to increase significantly.

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North America is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the data center busbar market, primarily supported by its mature data center ecosystem and rapid expansion of hyperscale, cloud, and AI infrastructure, particularly in the US. The US accounted for approximately 45% of global data center electricity consumption in 2024, while US data center electricity demand is projected to increase by 2030, representing the largest absolute regional increase globally. The rapid deployment of AI-optimized facilities and high-density computing is increasing power requirements and creating demand for high-ampacity, modular, and scalable busbar systems. In addition, grid capacity constraints and the concentration of data centers in major US clusters are pushing operators to adopt efficient, flexible power-distribution architectures. These factors are expected to sustain strong busbar demand across North America during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the data center busbar companies are including Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Eaton (Ireland), and ABB (Switzerland).

Investment and Funding

The data center busbar market has experienced a notable increase in investment activity, with annual deal volume rising from one deal each year during 2020-2023 to four deals in 2024 and five deals in 2025. Funding followed a similar upward trajectory, increasing from USD 998.9 million in 2024 to a record USD 17.6 billion in 2025. The sharp rise in both deal activity and funding reflects growing investor confidence, driven by expanding hyperscale data center capacity, AI infrastructure investments, and rising demand for scalable, efficient power distribution solutions.

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