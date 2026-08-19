Railway Signaling Market worth $32.60 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global railway signaling market is projected to grow from USD 21.99 billion in 2026 to USD 32.60 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.8%

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Railway Signaling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 21.99 billion

USD 21.99 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 32.60 billion

USD 32.60 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 5.8%

Railway Signaling Market Trends & Insights:

CBTC is expected to hold a prominent market share throughout the forecast period

The high-speed rail segment is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is expected to have a significant share in the market during the forecast period

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The railway signaling market is supported by both greenfield and brownfield projects, with new line construction generating demand for signaling as part of the initial infrastructure package, while existing corridors are driving large-scale modernization and system upgrades. One of the recent examples of greenfield signaling deployment is Alstom's signaling contract for the newly constructed high-speed tunnel in Poland, secured in March 2026 as part of the Line 85 high-speed rail network. A major example of brownfield modernization is Siemens Mobility's USD 352 million signaling modernization program in Romania, secured in July 2026, covering approximately 560 km of railway, 66 stations, 122 level crossings, and more than 2,000 signals. These projects show that suppliers are addressing two distinct spending pools, new high-speed infrastructure and corridor-scale modernization, with larger contracts increasingly combining signaling, train control, interlocking, traffic management, and system integration.

CBTC is expected to hold a prominent market share throughout the forecast period

CBTC procurement is increasingly being linked to measurable capacity gains while preserving the operational value of existing rolling stock, creating scope for suppliers to combine signaling upgrades with fleet modernization within the same project. Demand is therefore being generated from both greenfield and brownfield metro programs. New urban rail networks and automated metro systems are specifying CBTC within their initial signaling architecture, while existing metro lines are adopting it to replace legacy signaling, increase capacity, and support higher levels of automation. For instance, in May 2026, Alstom signed a USD 344.7 million contract with Lausanne to modernize the m2 metro line through a new CBTC system combined with mid-life modernization of the existing train fleet. The new signaling system will enable trains to operate closer together with greater precision, supporting more frequent services and higher passenger capacity. The combination of CBTC deployment and fleet modernization expands project scope beyond standalone signaling upgrades and allows suppliers to capture value across train control, rolling stock modernization, and related integration services.

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The high-speed rail segment is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

High-speed rail projects are creating a higher value signaling opportunity as new corridors require advanced train control and signaling systems from the initial infrastructure stage, supporting larger technology and integration scopes for suppliers. India's move to develop the Bharat Train Control System for future high-speed corridors indicates a shift toward indigenous train control technology, creating opportunities for suppliers across high-speed signaling, onboard train control, testing, integration, and lifecycle support. In July 2026, Indian Railways was reported to be developing BTCS for its planned high-speed rail network alongside plans to manufacture high-speed trains domestically. The initiative is linked to plans for nearly 7,000 km of future high-speed corridors, expanding the potential addressable market for train control technology, system integration, onboard equipment, validation, and lifecycle services.

Europe is expected to have a significant share in the market during the forecast period

Europe's railway signaling market is shifting toward long-term, volume-based procurement models, creating greater revenue visibility for suppliers and supporting standardized signaling platforms across national networks. Deutsche Bahn's USD 6.51 billion volume framework for digital control and safety technology illustrates this shift, with a consortium led by Siemens Mobility receiving approximately USD 2.89 billion for digital interlockings, ETCS, and integrated control systems. The framework covers 15,500 digital signaling units to be called off by 2028, with individual projects extending through 2032, giving suppliers greater visibility over multi-year demand and enabling them to plan technology deployment, production capacity, and installation resources on a national scale. This procurement model can also support recurring volumes across multiple projects, reducing reliance on individual tenders and strengthening the position of suppliers with standardized signaling platforms and established delivery capabilities.

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Top Companies in Railway Signaling Market:

The Top Companies in Railway Signaling Market are Alstom (France), Siemens Mobility (Germany), Hitachi Rail, Ltd. (UK), China Railway Signal & Communication (CRSC) (China), and Wabtec Corporation (US).

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