Forman Mills Moves into a New Location & Delivers New Jobs with the Same Great Savings!

Forman Mills Grand Re-Opening: Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Location: 1223 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, PA

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / A move to a new destination for affordable fashion, family essentials and name-brand finds relocating in Whitehall. Forman Mills will officially re-open its doors at its new location at 1223 Whitehall Mall on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 9:00 AM, giving shoppers throughout the Lehigh Valley a new way to shop more and spend less.

The grand opening will kick off with a celebration designed for the whole family, featuring music, food, giveaways and special shopping offers. Shoppers who want to be among the first inside can also score an opening-day perk: the first 100 adults in line will receive a FREE gift card.

Forman Mills is known for its ever-changing selection and "treasure hunt" approach to shopping, offering thousands of items at up to 80% off regular department store prices. The new Whitehall location will feature merchandise for the entire family, including:

Men's, women's and children's apparel

Back-to-school clothing, uniforms, backpacks and supplies

Footwear, accessories and fashion must-haves

Toys and licensed character merchandise

Health and beauty products

Home merchandise and everyday essentials

Team sportswear and more

Customers would recognize popular brands inside including Adidas, Dove, Von Dutch, True Religion, Reebok, Barbie, Fisher-Price and PUMA, along with a wide variety of other brand-name merchandise. Since Forman Mills' inventory is constantly changing and includes closeouts, overstock, special buys and limited-quantity merchandise, shoppers never know exactly what they may find on their next visit.

"We're thrilled keep a location in Whitehall by just relocating and giving families throughout the Lehigh Valley the same savings with a new feel," said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills. "Our goal is to provide customers with brands they recognize, a wide assortment of merchandise and the kind of savings that make a real difference for families."

The grand re-opening of the Whitehall location trends the ongoing growth and expansion with a total of 50 stores in the chain. Each location is designed to offer customers a convenient, one-stop shopping experience with a broad selection of merchandise at value-focused prices.

Forman Mills stores typically range from 30,000 to more than 60,000 square feet, offering shoppers an expansive assortment of apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, sportswear and everyday necessities.

Forman Mills opens Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 9:00 AM at 1223 Whitehall Mall. Get ready to discover brands, score deals and save big.

About Forman Mills

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its "ridiculously low prices," the company delivers brand-name merchandise at a fraction of traditional retail prices. For more information, visit FormanMills.com.

Contact: Desiree Atkins

datkins@formanmills.com

SOURCE: Forman Mills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/forman-mills-moves-into-a-new-location-and-delivers-new-jobs-with-the-1208986