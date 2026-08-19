Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the ongoing metallurgical development program for the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, being completed by SLR Consulting. This work is being conducted in parallel with the current B26 and Regional exploration program targeting 40,000m, where Abitibi currently has 3 drill rigs actively drilling on the project.

Highlights include:

EXCELLENT COPPER ZONE RECOVERIES - Flotation recovery of 98.2% copper to a saleable rougher concentrate product.

ATTRACTIVE ROUGHER CONCENTRATE GRADES - Desirable rougher concentrate grades of 23.7% Copper achieved using laboratory scale equipment.

SIMPLE FLOWSHEET - The rapid flotation kinetics noted for the copper zone sample point to low residence time requirements, suggesting a very simple flotation circuit design.

COARSE GRINDING REQUIREMENT - these excellent results were achieved after a primary grind of 80% -150

REMAINING ELEMENTS (AU-AG-ZN) - Initial Gold and Silver recoveries are in line with previous test work and are undergoing additional optimization work. Zinc zone flotation test work is also ongoing, with cleaner and locked cycle test work to be completed in the coming weeks.

"One of the most encouraging aspects of this program is that SLR Consulting has independently confirmed the excellent metallurgical performance of the B26 deposit using a significantly larger and more representative Cu-Zone composite than was available during earlier studies. These initial results demonstrate excellent copper recovery, rapid flotation kinetics and the production of a high-quality rougher copper concentrate, further increasing our confidence in the B26 project as we advance toward the Preliminary Economic Assessment," commented Dave Bernier, Abitibi's COO.

"While additional optimization work remains underway, including cleaner and locked-cycle testing and evaluation of the zinc flotation, these early results continue to de-risk the project and reinforce our belief that B26 possesses the metallurgical characteristics expected of a high-quality VMS development project."

The metallurgical test work program currently underway at SLR Consulting independently confirms the excellent metallurgical performance demonstrated during earlier testing, while utilizing significantly larger and more representative composite samples collected from across the B26 deposit.

The metallurgical development program is ongoing and will continue to evaluate and refine the processing flowsheet, including mineralogical characterization, batch cleaner and locked-cycle flotation testing, full assessment of final concentrate marketability, and integration of the zinc-rich mineralization into the overall process design. The final results will be incorporated into the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment.

The Company will provide the full results of this Phase 2 Metallurgical program once the program is complete.

Figure 1 - Rougher Flotation Concentrate, >23% Cu

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/310418_abitibi08192026fig1.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information relating to the metallurgical test work contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Holloway, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Holloway is independent of Abitibi Metals Corp. within the meaning of NI 43-101.

The metallurgical test work referenced herein was conducted by SLR Consulting at its mineral processing facility in Cornwall, UK.

About Abitibi Metals Corp.

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project hosts a substantial and growing resource base1:

Indicated: 12.96Mt at 2.08% CuEq (1.19% Cu, 1.16% Zn, 0.44 g/t Au and 30.8 g/t Ag) 1

Inferred: 12.34Mt at 2.20% CuEq (1.60% Cu, 0.16% Zn, 0.68 g/t Au and 8.1 g/t Ag) 1

The B26 Project is strategically located just 7 km southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie Mine, providing access to key infrastructure for potential future mine development.

¹ Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

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Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statement:

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the results, scope and timing of the ongoing metallurgical optimization program; expected copper, gold, silver and zinc recoveries and concentrate grades; the anticipated design, configuration and sizing of a potential process plant; and the timing and outcome of the proposed Preliminary Economic Assessment. Such statements are subject to risks including, among others, that the initial and rougher flotation results reported herein may not be indicative of final metallurgical recoveries; that cleaner and locked-cycle testing, variability testing and evaluation of the zinc circuit may produce results that differ materially from those reported herein; that metallurgical performance achieved under laboratory conditions may not be replicated at commercial scale; that the composite tested may not be representative of the deposit as a whole; and that observations regarding flowsheet simplicity, flotation residence time or process plant configuration may not translate into the process design, capital cost or operating cost outcomes ultimately determined by the Preliminary Economic Assessment or any subsequent study.

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur." Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

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Source: Abitibi Metals Corp.